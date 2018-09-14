back
Glyphosate, Controversial Ingredient
It's the key ingredient in a weed killing spray — and also present in breakfast foods, drinks, and even feminine hygiene products. Get to know glyphosate.
09/14/2018 7:01 PM
7 comments
Jason C.09/16/2019 06:05
The WHO absolutely does not say it causes cancer, and advocating the words of Zen Honeycutt shows this for this terrible effort at journalism it is. Appalling misinformation.
Gertraud B.09/16/2019 02:44
What a load of bullsh*t! 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Tim L.09/14/2019 01:43
FDA got paid off!!!!!
Tim L.09/13/2019 23:41
You better off eating organic. FDA wants to poison you all for profit.
Simone R.09/13/2019 09:02
It's the dose that makes the poison: we are surrounded by "toxic" elements, every day, everywhere. What really matters is: are they in quantities high enough to harm? If not, they are not dangerous. By the way: the alcohol we drink in wine and beer is thousands times more dangerous than the microscopic traces of glyphosate found in food.
Owen O.09/12/2019 17:17
Toxic is toxic, people need to be told in more than a microscopic label!!
Abusaki-Nabi O.09/12/2019 16:04
Very insightful