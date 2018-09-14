back

Glyphosate, Controversial Ingredient

It's the key ingredient in a weed killing spray — and also present in breakfast foods, drinks, and even feminine hygiene products. Get to know glyphosate.

09/14/2018 7:01 PM

7 comments

  • Jason C.
    09/16/2019 06:05

    The WHO absolutely does not say it causes cancer, and advocating the words of Zen Honeycutt shows this for this terrible effort at journalism it is. Appalling misinformation.

  • Gertraud B.
    09/16/2019 02:44

    What a load of bullsh*t! 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

  • Tim L.
    09/14/2019 01:43

    FDA got paid off!!!!!

  • Tim L.
    09/13/2019 23:41

    You better off eating organic. FDA wants to poison you all for profit.

  • Simone R.
    09/13/2019 09:02

    It's the dose that makes the poison: we are surrounded by "toxic" elements, every day, everywhere. What really matters is: are they in quantities high enough to harm? If not, they are not dangerous. By the way: the alcohol we drink in wine and beer is thousands times more dangerous than the microscopic traces of glyphosate found in food.

  • Owen O.
    09/12/2019 17:17

    Toxic is toxic, people need to be told in more than a microscopic label!!

  • Abusaki-Nabi O.
    09/12/2019 16:04

    Very insightful

