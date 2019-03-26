Grandmothers Help Asylum Seekers
Millennials and Gen Z aren't the only socially conscious citizens. Seniors are also doing their part — case in point, these grandmothers helping asylum seekers resettle in the U.S.
Grannies Respond
Recently released asylum seekers are arriving at Greyhound bus stations to find smiling grandmothers offering food, socks, gloves and comfort. Grannies Respond is a grassroots movement, which formed in spring 2018 in response to the separation of families seeking asylum at the southern border of the United States. As news spread of immigrant children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border — at that time a hallmark of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy — a group of outraged grandmothers in New York state decided it was time to act.
They formed Grannies Respond/Abuelas Responden and put out a call on social media for others to join them in a six-city, 2,000-mile trip to McAllen, Texas, home of the largest U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention center for undocumented immigrants, where they planned to protest. The struggle continues. Since returning to their homes, the Grannies have continued their work, individually and collectively, while continuing to share their stories with their communities. Grannies Respond chapters have formed in many states and the group has formed the Grannies Overground Railroad, which assists immigrants at bus stops across the country, as they make their way to family members and community hosts who will house them while they await court dates.
In McAllen, members participated in 24 hours of protests and vigils at the U.S. Border Patrol Processing Center and in volunteer service projects with local charities and aid groups. Some crossed the border to bring vital supplies to immigrants waiting to cross into the U.S., where they will apply, in many cases, for asylum, having escaped violence in South and Central America. They show up each day to help asylum-seekers navigate the journey to their sponsors. The project originates from a caravan of grandmothers who traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border to bring attention to the family separation crisis. Overground Railroad operates in 8 U.S. cities with more to come. In Sacramento, a grandma is at the bus station every morning.
16 comments
Marylou B.04/01/2019 02:25
Good luck
Ed E.03/29/2019 15:22
Arrest them all and send the illegal scum back to whatever crap hole they crawled out of.
Barb L.03/27/2019 03:03
, Lisa McDaniel-Hutchings
Catherine C.03/27/2019 00:45
So proud of Bonita and our Sacramento Grannies Respond Overground Railroad group! All such amazing volunteers! A shout out to Brut Media for this wonderful portrayal of what we do! If you want to start a bus group, join existing volunteers, or volunteer at the border let us know at: www.granniesrespond.org
Maria E.03/27/2019 00:39
Bonita contact Lelena and she will give you my email and phone number
Tom C.03/26/2019 22:28
Good for you Joyce!!!
Laura L.03/26/2019 22:14
I’ve had the great pleasure of meeting some New Orleans Grannies. This work they’re doing is utterly important.
Ronnie D.03/26/2019 21:41
Who came up with the stupid idea that only young people are making a difference? History is filled with stories of courageous and committed “older” people who’ve done great things.
Areli V.03/26/2019 18:06
You guys are amazing god bless you guys for all you do Bonita amaro, Rebecca amaro vandegrift and Yolanda Sanchez you have a tremendous heart💖💖💖✊✊✊✊🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗
Beto A.03/26/2019 17:45
Dios las bendiga mis hermanas por su trabajo humanitario! and Yolanda Sánchez son unas ángeles del cielo!
Coalition O.03/26/2019 17:06
These women are truly a blessing in our community! 🥰❤️✊🏾
Christina M.03/26/2019 16:54
Proud to be a part of this amazing group of Abuelas!
Lynn M.03/26/2019 15:59
Grandmothers! A quiet revolution.
Lee S.03/26/2019 14:47
What idiots. They are doing more harm than good. Many of these immigranrants are sent here to destroy America from the inside. They don't have signs that say I am a hostile immigrant. The granny's need to help the homeless in their communities.
Stephen A.03/26/2019 14:15
And many of them have smart phones too.