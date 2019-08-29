Greta Thunberg Arrives in New York City
Greta Thunberg was welcomed to the U.S. like a rockstar on Wednesday, with a crowd cheering as she sailed into Manhattan on a solar-powered yacht. Find out what her fans had to say about the teenage climate activist.
This was no pleasure cruise
Hundreds of kids and adults showed up in lower Manhattan to witness the arrival of Swedish Greta Thunberg. The 16-year-old climate activist sailed across the Atlantic Ocean on a zero emissions yacht to attend the September 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit. Thunberg, 16, and her crew were escorted into a lower Manhattan marina at about 4 p.m., concluding a two-week crossing from Plymouth, England. Hundreds of activists gathered on a Hudson River promenade to cheer her arrival. The teenager refused to fly because of the carbon cost of plane travel. A 2018 study said that because of cloud and ozone formation, air travel may trap two to four times more heat than that caused by just emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.
The boat carrying Thunberg, the Malizia II, encountered rough seas that slowed it down for a day. Taking turns steering the 60-foot racing yacht were two skippers Boris Herrmann and Pierre Casiraghi, the grandson of Monaco’s late Prince Rainier III and American actress Grace Kelly. This was no pleasure cruise. The Malizia is built for high-speed, offshore racing, and weight is kept to a minimum. There is no toilet — just a bucket — or fixed shower aboard, no windows below deck and only a small gas cooker to heat up freeze-dried food.
Speaking to reporters after she landed, Thunberg said the trip wasn’t as uncomfortable as she expected. She didn’t get seasick once, she said. But she stressed that “this is not something I want everyone to do.” Thunberg has become a symbol of a growing movement of young climate activists, leading weekly school strikes in Sweden that inspired similar actions in about 100 cities. She’s in New York to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit next month. There, she’ll join world leaders who will present plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Brut.
Dan F.10/01/2019 17:48
There is no such thing as climate change you idiots. Get a life.
Josh H.10/01/2019 03:03
Morons
Nick A.10/01/2019 02:08
She is a clueless puppet...the adults should be punished for abusing her.
Arden T.10/01/2019 01:54
We need another large asteroid for global cooling....
Michael S.10/01/2019 01:04
Wow. Just a clueless kid.
Chad B.10/01/2019 00:45
Shut the funk up
Eddie R.10/01/2019 00:13
My older generation didn’t have that “green thing” | The Barbershop: Dennis Byrne, Proprietor http://www.chicagonow.com/dennis-byrnes-barbershop/2013/06/my-older-generation-didnt-have-that-green-thing/
Sidney G.10/01/2019 00:02
What a joke!
Matthew R.10/01/2019 00:00
She's funded by Soros and has a handler.......
Corey H.09/30/2019 23:47
How come noone mentions population control??? Why is everyone so scared??
Thunder P.09/30/2019 23:31
This is what we need to teach in schools to distill that compassion for the earth into the children. It will go a long way if they did.
Santiago V.09/30/2019 23:30
When aliens invade 👽
Chad F.09/30/2019 23:27
Lol..
Joe F.09/30/2019 23:24
She flew back home and another crew had to fly to get the yacht once it made it to the US...
Connor M.09/30/2019 23:22
What a bunch of sheeple
Marshall C.09/30/2019 23:08
She’s an actor and 24 lol so yeah there’s that
Freddy M.09/30/2019 23:02
It doesn't matter, the world's gonna end in 7 years or something lol
Correy B.09/30/2019 22:33
She’s a joke, a democratic puppet.
David M.09/30/2019 22:27
I bet she has alot of cash in Swiss bank, set for life by acting and reading script
Jojo C.09/30/2019 22:08
Yay for Greta. Good job