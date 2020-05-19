back
Group chat exposes sexual violence culture in elite India schools
Meanwhile in India... a group of young men from elite schools harassed young women, some of them underage, online. Mehar Dua decided to speak up.
05/19/2020 10:58 PM
1 comment
Joe Y.19 minutes
India. Pretty much the rape capital of the world. The problem is cultural.