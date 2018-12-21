back
Guess Who's Happy About U.S. Withdrawing From Syria
Trump's call to withdraw troops from Syria sparked near-unanimous condemnation and the resignation of his Secretary of Defense — but we can think of one person who is all smiles... 👀
12/21/2018 4:11 PM
- 38.6k
- 312
- 112
96 comments
Sandra M.12/31/2018 02:28
You donnie boy are an idiot! !
Sarah D.12/30/2018 19:12
Well I'm libertarian. Have a nice day y'all! And remember Eat your school and Stay in Vegetables
Michelle V.12/30/2018 18:17
get your president
Miguel R.12/30/2018 11:47
i do not like this ignorant president. he is a shame for the good american people
Senad K.12/29/2018 16:38
Bring kids home...
Keno K.12/29/2018 11:49
I know you can clean items up by your damn self won't you go over then and build a wall like London Bridges go build your wall over and Syria o use a coward I forgot
Keno K.12/29/2018 11:48
Send you and your badass Sons and Daughters over there young lawyer Tylenol on your punk ass I can't wait till they bring them tapes out of you over there in Russia sucking on them little boy sticks I let my alarm love gay boys suck all over here and piss all over you stupid bucket head b****
Keno K.12/29/2018 11:47
What we say your punk ass over in Syria use a one man show you stupid son of a b**** so you go over then threat now like you threatening the Democratic and the Republican party they scared of your punk ass you got the whole f****** country scared so I think you'll be the biggest baddest motherfuking walking on four legs you piece of s*** let's send your punk ass to Syria and fight Isis a******
Juancarlos B.12/29/2018 04:40
Los Americanos pasaron de ser una potencia mundial hacer un mofa en el Mundo ya no tienen credibilidad y los van aniquilar.
Christie B.12/29/2018 02:07
Buffoon
Judith C.12/28/2018 16:26
Different opinion of each one and they never agree so a nation is destroyed if everyone thinks in their own way. The law of the talion that you have freedom of stupid opinion that even the cats think is to say all who want without control. We all want to make our laws our way and not follow what we found this is a country without control apparently.
Heatcliff D.12/28/2018 00:38
Good. It’s about time a President stopped a war instead of starting one. Btw I do not support trump as a president but this action is commendable.
Pável P.12/27/2018 20:39
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Arturo C.12/27/2018 19:04
Awesome
Otsmaro M.12/26/2018 19:24
I hate trump as a latino but I agree and am proud of his decision to withdraw from Syria...I'm tired of playing global empire
Nadia K.12/26/2018 07:07
👏
Patty B.12/26/2018 04:45
Look over here, look over here!
Esperanza M.12/26/2018 04:09
That's very good decision
Tamika J.12/26/2018 01:10
Habitual liar🤪
Clarence P.12/25/2018 21:35
Rubio, colossal means ultimate destruction...