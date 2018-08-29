Guns Awareness Presentation Goes Wrong

This police officer was showing students the dangers of handling a gun and then... oops! 😳
40 comments
Waqar H.09/01/2019 05:53
Lol
علي ب.09/28/2018 14:08
Dude. I think I remember watching this video about 20 years ago
Local フ.09/25/2018 04:37
awuuuui 😮😅😅
Mc S.09/24/2018 08:32
He sud hv listened to his own advise 🤣fool
Rana U.09/23/2018 13:32
Bechara...:D
Muhammad N.09/23/2018 13:23
:D :D
Noe G.09/18/2018 18:12
Las armas son del diablo y lad disparan los pendejos😬😬
Lindomar G.09/18/2018 10:37
Patrice Oneal had this on webjunk20 🤣🤣🤣
Sameer B.09/18/2018 04:33
Why was he suspended
Mariam H.09/17/2018 13:24
the confidence though 😂😂😂😂
Prateek S.09/16/2018 14:11
I appreciate his concern and dedication level. We should not make fun of people who fail. Mistakes do happen what matters is what we learn from them.
James R.09/11/2018 18:27
Sorry for him
Alvin H.09/11/2018 08:04
😂
Jose C.09/10/2018 02:47
K hablaran
سفيان ا.09/06/2018 17:03
chakar ro7ah
John L.09/01/2018 01:05
Sure your pro....lol....your just got fired...😃😄😂😂😅😂😄😃😂
Alex E.08/31/2018 22:19
🧐
John D.08/31/2018 21:28
Dayne Martin
Michael C.08/30/2018 12:36
move2madrid dot com
Randy T.08/30/2018 11:46
Can’t trust cops even black ones