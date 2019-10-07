Guns vs. Vapes
Guns or vapes — which deadly device has taken longer to spur political action in America?
There are an estimated 390 million guns in the United States
Guns vs. E-cigarettes in America. Following 12 vaping-related deaths, multiple states-initiated bans on e-cigarettes. President Trump even chimed in. Meanwhile, there have been over 280 mass shootings in 2019 alone and no new federal gun-regulating legislation in 25 years based on a report from the Gun Violence Archive.
JUUL sold over 16 million devices in 2017 and Guns sold over 25 million in 2017. Not counting online and gun show sales. Over 4% of Americans use e-cigarettes. Roughly 30% of Americans say they own a gun. To purchase an e-cigarette there’s an age limit and you have to show ID. For guns, it’s not even close. In September 2019, Walmart completely stopped selling vapes in response to the spate of deaths — but around the same time only limited their sale of ammunition. Walmart supplies roughly 20% of the nation's ammunition. For over 20 years, the CDC has been effectively blocked from researching gun violence. Walmart’s share of the market was not immediately clear, but data from market research firm Euromonitor shows the business of e-vapor products in the U.S. has grown from $1.1 billion in 2013 to $6.8 billion in 2018.
Research into vaping deaths was personally encouraged by Trump. Even the federal government has weighed in. In a new National Youth Tobacco survey, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the U.S. has 5 million underage e-cigarette users, who are drawn to flavored products in particular. That’s why the Food and Drug Administration plans to remove all flavors other than tobacco from the market. There are an estimated 390 million guns in the United States. Retail analyst Bruce Winder agreed e-cigarettes do not have the political baggage of guns and ammunition. Instead, an e-cig ban reinforces Walmart’s role in protecting America’s youth, so the risk of alienating customers is low.
Roger C.12/01/2019 00:59
Whatever happened to "freedom" in America? The Bolsheviks are at it again!
Michael P.11/30/2019 02:56
I hate stupid blind ignorant people
Tyler S.11/29/2019 20:52
It's called the second amendment.
Jacob W.11/29/2019 19:58
Hint "regulated mods"
Wes L.11/29/2019 17:36
Lmao two completly unrelated things, just trying to push anti gun propaganda. You know we all prolly wouldnt be alive right now if it werent for guns right? I mean our grandfather's of generations fought In wars and most them wars were fought with hunting rifles. And guess what? They was smokin cigs back then too, so why not point your add towards why it's taken them less time to freak out about E cigs than it's taken then to freak out about real cigs.
David H.11/29/2019 01:23
Lol ok more lies. The cdc did research in 2016 on gun violence and it did not meet the rhetoric of anti gun groups so I guess Brut decided to leave that out. The FBI released a gun study 3 months ago and it stated you were 15x’s more likely to be stabbed, beaten or kicked to death than to be shot with any rifle( not just ar15’s but all groups of rifles compiled together) but I guess they decided to leave that out as well because it didn’t fit their narrative either.... lies, lies and more lies. Let’s ban everything!!!!!! Violent crime has gone down every since 1994 as concealed carry permits have gone up. Also there definition of public mass shootings is ridiculous because if we have had over 250 public mass shootings like the ones they reference to than almost every morning you wake up you would have seen similar mass shootings all over the headlines, which you have not. In all reality this year we have had about 7 mass shootings not 250. More lies for the sheep.
Joe W.11/28/2019 21:47
You guys that want to get rid of vapes, e cigs are plainly stupid as hell. 12 people are dead because of it vs 280 people dead because of someone behind the gun pulling the trigger. 12 is not greater than 280. I'm not suggesting to put more gun laws into place. Find the people behind the weapon and put them in jail and first off get rid of the gun laws and you will not have mass shooting in the first place.
Gabe G.11/28/2019 18:36
They are either employing ignorant people or they are purposefully skewing truth like Shifty Shiff does. Morons.
Austin M.11/28/2019 18:25
Corrupt government telling us what we can and can’t do, THIS IS AMERICA!...🇺🇸....land of the free, home of the brave!......12 deaths from e cigarettes vs thousands from real ￼￼￼Tobacco!....they only care about the money! Not us!.....and guns have nothing in common with smoking.....wake up people!....the second ￼amendment shall not be infringed!.......they are brain washing you, to make you there puppets of corruption!....WE the people, FOR the people!.....this is fake news!......
Aaron Y.11/28/2019 15:58
OMG main stream vapor isn’t killing people, and guns don’t do anything unless someone pulls the trigger. Take responsibility.
D J.11/28/2019 14:27
O yea...government knows best.... 😆 the bigest idiots on the planet.
John C.11/28/2019 12:57
I don't care what you say you're not taking our 2th Amendment rights away!
Gabriel R.11/27/2019 22:45
Snowflakes trying to argue against both
Jon S.11/27/2019 22:43
Only black market vapes kill people lol
Kaleb W.11/27/2019 16:37
if anything fast food 🤷♂️
Robert S.11/27/2019 03:33
guns don't kill people. stupid people behind the gun does. as far as vaping goes it's street bought THC pens is what's bad. FACTS: it's never been about the kids. it's all about, master settlement agreement. = money. nothing else. so stop telling the lies being fear mongers. that has no proof to back up what they say.
Joshua M.11/26/2019 17:02
The gun dealers at gun shows are ffl and require a background check most of the people that do mass shootings are getting them from someone that probably stole it or off the black market and in reality gun control doesnt stop me from going to a drug dealer down the road and buyimg a gun he stole amd its proven gun control doesnt work in places like cali, new york, and detriot Michigan some of the strictest gun law states with the most killings with guns in the world and if you try to take guns its gonna be another civil war
Gabriel D.11/26/2019 05:46
yeah bro we shouldnt let our anyone be affected by vaping, but how about them good ol cigarettes. They're so much safer.
Dale R.11/26/2019 04:42
Candy flavored cigarettes. Now do we see the problem?
Will L.11/25/2019 23:48
Are you kidding me? No Gun Legislation at all in 25 years... That's bull and this video is trash. Look at the Communist States of New York and California. They are literally allowed to conduct Illegal Search warrants on your home if you posess a Magazine that holds more than what they seem acceptable. GTFOH with this stupid video.