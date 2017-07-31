Hackers vs US elections equipment

No big deal: Participants at a hackathon just proved that hacking into US voting machines is pretty easy. \nYou only need a wifi connection! 😳
71 comments
Tristan W.08/05/2017 11:52
Defcon is apparently a hackathon now :/
Christopher F.08/02/2017 17:04
C where you need to go
Larry B.08/02/2017 09:53
Paper MFRS Paper!
Cheston T.08/02/2017 06:26
So that's how trump won
Gavin G.08/02/2017 06:16
but but but y would Russia do this?
Trent N.08/02/2017 04:30
Robert IV Moseley i know this is fairly top level but I'm sure you have thoughts
Karen C.08/02/2017 04:00
Well thank you so much Facebook for suggesting such a terrifying video for me to watch. Now I'll never feel safe again 😁
Matthew R.08/02/2017 03:50
Damn the dumb us thick here
Selvin M.08/02/2017 03:06
Emmanuel A. Morales
Elijah B.08/02/2017 03:02
No duh. Expert hackers who've been arrested have attested that it's also astonishingly easy to hack into the pentagon and NASA.
Karen M.08/02/2017 02:56
But Russia supposedly hacked in, took a peek and didn't do anything?! Ok....
Javary M.08/02/2017 02:56
Wait a sec there is an actual comic Con for hackers. I thought hacking was a federal offence.?
Will L.08/02/2017 02:32
Move along, folks. Nothing to see here
Govindaraj K.08/02/2017 02:31
What about Indian voting machines
Andrew G.08/02/2017 01:57
You give anybody with good computer knowledge physical access to a machine and they'll blow your mind.
Ramzi A.08/02/2017 01:54
I need to hire these guys to hack into my bank and add some digits there .. Just for the science ... the goal is not any financial gain . But will keep the extra digits as a proof of concept
Diamond E.08/02/2017 01:39
And people still believe that election was legit
Kodi P.08/02/2017 01:37
This helps validate Trump rigged the election or at least had the Russians do it for him
Sirjay S.08/02/2017 01:35
Look can y'all just erase sallemae for me and my credit score
Orion P.08/02/2017 01:17
This is why you need voter ID