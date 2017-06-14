back

Happy birthday Mr. Trump

In honor of Donald Trump's birthday, here are 3 facts that aren't lies! Happy birthday to you Mr. President!

06/14/2017 9:00 PM
  • 48.2k
  • 55

40 comments

  • Marlon T.
    06/18/2017 03:32

    I wish there was a happy you were never born day...

  • Missy H.
    06/16/2017 06:34

    Go Trump!!!!

  • Mitchell U.
    06/15/2017 23:06

    "We" like he did anything to help.

  • Lee G.
    06/15/2017 20:46

    I hope he dies today too! Two celebrations, 1 day!

  • Tiel S.
    06/15/2017 20:13

    He's done nothing to improve these facts 👀

  • Arnetta L.
    06/15/2017 19:59

    I wish there was a no button

  • Robert S.
    06/15/2017 19:17

    Now how many lies has he told????

  • Alexandre P.
    06/15/2017 17:58

    Bc of Obama

  • Garret S.
    06/15/2017 16:35

    Happy birthday dear leader. When do the military parades across the nation start?

  • Bailey D.
    06/15/2017 15:44

    Doesn't make up in ANY WAY for all the negatives this guy brought into the US government.

  • Shane S.
    06/15/2017 11:44

    I'll never believe a word my government tells me

  • Meryl R.
    06/15/2017 10:22

    But yet he doesn't listen to his own damn words!

  • Mishelle L.
    06/15/2017 10:02

    Bitch ass. Fucking liar

  • Eli F.
    06/15/2017 06:50

    It’s nice to finally see one single post that doesn’t talk down upon Trump through the entire video

  • Gabriel P.
    06/15/2017 05:58

    You mean you have Obamas numbers. Lol this pig in chief

  • Frank S.
    06/15/2017 05:20

    Is this orange thing 70 or 71 years OLD ? And with a 10 YR old kid 😂

  • David K.
    06/15/2017 05:15

    Shiu Lan trumps bday!

  • Chuy H.
    06/15/2017 05:14

    In other words belief systems

  • Chuy H.
    06/15/2017 05:14

    And all churches

  • Chuy H.
    06/15/2017 05:12

    Why because they control our politicians our media our oil and our food chains