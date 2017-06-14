Happy birthday Mr. Trump

In honor of Donald Trump's birthday, here are 3 facts that aren't lies! Happy birthday to you Mr. President!
40 comments
Marlon T.06/18/2017 03:32
I wish there was a happy you were never born day...
Missy H.06/16/2017 06:34
Go Trump!!!!
Mitchell U.06/15/2017 23:06
"We" like he did anything to help.
Lee G.06/15/2017 20:46
I hope he dies today too! Two celebrations, 1 day!
Tiel S.06/15/2017 20:13
He's done nothing to improve these facts 👀
Arnetta L.06/15/2017 19:59
I wish there was a no button
Robert S.06/15/2017 19:17
Now how many lies has he told????
Alexandre P.06/15/2017 17:58
Bc of Obama
Garret S.06/15/2017 16:35
Happy birthday dear leader. When do the military parades across the nation start?
Bailey D.06/15/2017 15:44
Doesn't make up in ANY WAY for all the negatives this guy brought into the US government.
Shane S.06/15/2017 11:44
I'll never believe a word my government tells me
Meryl R.06/15/2017 10:22
But yet he doesn't listen to his own damn words!
Mishelle L.06/15/2017 10:02
Bitch ass. Fucking liar
Eli F.06/15/2017 06:50
It’s nice to finally see one single post that doesn’t talk down upon Trump through the entire video
Gabriel P.06/15/2017 05:58
You mean you have Obamas numbers. Lol this pig in chief
Frank S.06/15/2017 05:20
Is this orange thing 70 or 71 years OLD ? And with a 10 YR old kid 😂
David K.06/15/2017 05:15
Shiu Lan trumps bday!
Chuy H.06/15/2017 05:14
In other words belief systems
Chuy H.06/15/2017 05:14
And all churches
Chuy H.06/15/2017 05:12
Why because they control our politicians our media our oil and our food chains