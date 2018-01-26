back

Harlem's gentrification

From Harlem to SOHA? The potential renaming of the world-famous neighborhood has residents fuming.

01/26/2018 1:01 PM
32 comments

  • Michael W.
    01/30/2018 12:45

    Take a quarter and call someone who cares##

  • Marc G.
    01/30/2018 04:08

    Fight the Power!

  • Pf N.
    01/29/2018 19:58

    That's how these devils get down.

  • Tim S.
    01/29/2018 17:50

    Harlem New York interesting place to visit

  • John L.
    01/29/2018 05:35

    QUIT CHANGING NAMES

  • Cynthia G.
    01/28/2018 17:03

    I hear ya! It will always remain Harlem.

  • Ron S.
    01/28/2018 05:55

    not racist at all? donniestan talk

  • Roberta G.
    01/28/2018 05:47

    I don't like the name SoHa sounds undignified and silly.

  • Kelly M.
    01/27/2018 16:13

    Wow

  • DrCharlye C.
    01/27/2018 15:56

    Yt ppl tactics to move blacks out and wealthy & middle class yt ppl in...

  • Hazel A.
    01/27/2018 14:42

    What the heck?? Harlem will always be Harlem!!

  • Roderick R.
    01/27/2018 13:31

    Buy it back

  • Roderick R.
    01/27/2018 13:27

    The name is gone black people sold the name away

  • Miakel R.
    01/27/2018 07:08

    That's BS it's like saying sunnyside's not Sunny Side no more Coney Islands. Coney Island no more and the Bronx is not Bronx no more. GTFOOH!! With that nonsense.

  • Nigel K.
    01/27/2018 02:07

    Nyc has no culture anymore. At this point I don't even know what tourist come to see in nyc. There isn't anything but buildings.

  • Christian I.
    01/26/2018 20:45

    Soha sounds white as hell lol

  • Sheila W.
    01/26/2018 20:36

    leave the names alone what's the point? Always something some jackass is coming up with the to cause division.

  • Daniel V.
    01/26/2018 20:02

    Fucking retards

  • Alex M.
    01/26/2018 19:40

    , watcha think?

  • John B.
    01/26/2018 18:32

    Didn't South Park already deal with this stupid idea????