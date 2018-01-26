Harlem's gentrification

From Harlem to SOHA? The potential renaming of the world-famous neighborhood has residents fuming.
Michael W.01/30/2018 12:45
Take a quarter and call someone who cares##
Marc G.01/30/2018 04:08
Fight the Power!
Pf N.01/29/2018 19:58
That's how these devils get down.
Tim S.01/29/2018 17:50
Harlem New York interesting place to visit
John L.01/29/2018 05:35
QUIT CHANGING NAMES
Cynthia G.01/28/2018 17:03
I hear ya! It will always remain Harlem.
Ron S.01/28/2018 05:55
not racist at all? donniestan talk
Roberta G.01/28/2018 05:47
I don't like the name SoHa sounds undignified and silly.
Kelly M.01/27/2018 16:13
Wow
DrCharlye C.01/27/2018 15:56
Yt ppl tactics to move blacks out and wealthy & middle class yt ppl in...
Hazel A.01/27/2018 14:42
What the heck?? Harlem will always be Harlem!!
Roderick R.01/27/2018 13:31
Buy it back
Roderick R.01/27/2018 13:27
The name is gone black people sold the name away
Miakel R.01/27/2018 07:08
That's BS it's like saying sunnyside's not Sunny Side no more Coney Islands. Coney Island no more and the Bronx is not Bronx no more. GTFOOH!! With that nonsense.
Nigel K.01/27/2018 02:07
Nyc has no culture anymore. At this point I don't even know what tourist come to see in nyc. There isn't anything but buildings.
Christian I.01/26/2018 20:45
Soha sounds white as hell lol
Sheila W.01/26/2018 20:36
leave the names alone what's the point? Always something some jackass is coming up with the to cause division.
Daniel V.01/26/2018 20:02
Fucking retards
Alex M.01/26/2018 19:40
, watcha think?
John B.01/26/2018 18:32
Didn't South Park already deal with this stupid idea????