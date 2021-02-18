back

Hate crimes against Asian Americans on the rise

There has been a wave of brutal attacks against Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic. The founder of Rise, Amanda Nguyen, spoke with Brut about the need for urgent action.

02/18/2021 5:14 PM
  

13 comments

  • Riz A.
    9 minutes

    Hit em back, that's how they learn, crying and whinging about it only emboldens them. Hit em hard until they learn.

  • Esther N.
    18 minutes

    🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

  • Fiontonton F.
    27 minutes

    This is the same thing that's happening to black people in China, I guess what goes around really comes back around. Regardless of all this, Asian are still worshipping white people. I really feel bad about those old people and kids who are being targeted. This is what happens when you've ignorant people as leaders. In China they made them think that black people were the ones bringing the virus in the country and they killed a lot of them, now they are also feeling the same pain. The only way racism can stop is by making everyone the same race by making same skin color marriage illigal.

  • Andrea T.
    41 minutes

    Where is the Love. If you do not Love you have nothing.

  • Jay S.
    42 minutes

    Unfortunately we are the pawns

  • Mustaf E.
    an hour

    Ppl with hate don't live that long they demolish their own body and soul by hate

  • Simon P.
    an hour

    We are all humans.🐒

  • একাকি জ.
    an hour

    N

  • Alex M.
    an hour

    Those weren't even in the states...

  • Marcus E.
    an hour

    We support you with all Love

  • Daniel V.
    an hour

    ok but where were u mfers when blm was protesting and when Trump had Mexicans in his concentration camp now yall want our help hmmm

  • Josie C.
    an hour

    HATE IS NOT GOOD.

  • Jay S.
    an hour

    Blame that on trump!! I hope and his racist rants calling this virus the china virus.



