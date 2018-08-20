back

He Faces His Bully After 35 years

35 years after he was savagely bullied, this man came face to face with his bully — the school board superintendent.

08/20/2018 9:01 PM
  • 4.1m
  • 832

Stand Up

  1. How Shiori Ito Brought the #MeToo Movement to Japan

  2. This interview reveals the truth behind Mattel toys

  3. Doctors trying to vaccinate detained migrants arrested

  4. Anti-Homeless Tactics Around the United States

  5. My first day in France: Joël

  6. Protesting Gender Violence Around the World Through Song

12 comments

  • Audrey C.
    08/25/2019 23:29

    What goes around comes around

  • Valerie F.
    08/25/2019 22:29

    It’s people like you that are the problem. Get educated about the trauma that bullying can cause!

  • Hope C.
    08/25/2019 19:08

    Abusers RARELY admit what they`ve done. That`s why they need to be called out. A very important day for both men! All of the antidepressant drugs in the world won`t stop this kind of pain. You have to do something about it!

  • Fenela T.
    08/23/2019 21:15

    You go Mr. Greg Gay!!!

  • Martha C.
    08/23/2019 12:06

    It’s never too late to speak up.

  • Wendy H.
    08/23/2019 08:36

    It's great to see a bully get their come uppance. He's also a coward for continuing to deny it even though there were witnesses. Man up, say you did it, apologise and people will respect you more Lance.

  • Khadijah A.
    08/23/2019 03:47

    Denying...???

  • Irvis T.
    08/23/2019 03:20

    How dare you,.Dorian Olio say that he.should.get.over.it It's the same words that are.said to rape.victims ,

  • Dorian O.
    08/23/2019 02:20

    If this guy is still traumatized over something that happened in High School, he really needs to get over it.

  • Patricia M.
    08/22/2019 23:50

    He should have admitted it and used it to stop bulling school.

  • Ruben C.
    08/22/2019 22:50

    You guys need to watch Dan Peña and see the issue about bullying, he was also bullied!

  • KC W.
    08/22/2019 19:42

    Having trouble watching the video (computer issues), but is the bully, even as an adult denying what he did?