He Faces His Bully After 35 years

35 years after he was savagely bullied, this man came face to face with his bully — the school board superintendent.
12 comments
Audrey C.08/25/2019 23:29
What goes around comes around
Valerie F.08/25/2019 22:29
It’s people like you that are the problem. Get educated about the trauma that bullying can cause!
Hope C.08/25/2019 19:08
Abusers RARELY admit what they`ve done. That`s why they need to be called out. A very important day for both men! All of the antidepressant drugs in the world won`t stop this kind of pain. You have to do something about it!
Fenela T.08/23/2019 21:15
You go Mr. Greg Gay!!!
Martha C.08/23/2019 12:06
It’s never too late to speak up.
Wendy H.08/23/2019 08:36
It's great to see a bully get their come uppance. He's also a coward for continuing to deny it even though there were witnesses. Man up, say you did it, apologise and people will respect you more Lance.
Khadijah A.08/23/2019 03:47
Denying...???
Irvis T.08/23/2019 03:20
How dare you,.Dorian Olio say that he.should.get.over.it It's the same words that are.said to rape.victims ,
Dorian O.08/23/2019 02:20
If this guy is still traumatized over something that happened in High School, he really needs to get over it.
Patricia M.08/22/2019 23:50
He should have admitted it and used it to stop bulling school.
Ruben C.08/22/2019 22:50
You guys need to watch Dan Peña and see the issue about bullying, he was also bullied!
KC W.08/22/2019 19:42
Having trouble watching the video (computer issues), but is the bully, even as an adult denying what he did?