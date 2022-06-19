He’s “America’s Black Attorney General”
He represents families of victims of police brutality and has become known as “America’s Black attorney general.” Ben Crump told Brut what keeps him going, as a new documentary, “CIVIL,” explores his life’s mission … #tribeca2022
What do you know about Juneteenth?
Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here's what it commemorates...
A day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa
She raps about the Earth ... as the Earth. Brut spent a day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa.
Why Tyler Perry never lost faith
“Black women are my world.” At the Tribeca Festival, Tyler Perry told us about what keeps him going ... #Tribeca2022
Graduates gift Pride flags after anti-LGBTQ+ policy
Instead of shaking his hand, these graduates of gave their school’s interim president #Pride flags to protest an anti-LGBTQ+ policy. #lgbtq+ #protest #graduation #news #fyp
To save money on rent, he moved into his cubicle
His employers refused to give him a performance review or a raise. So this man moved into his cubicle at work ... because he couldn't afford his rent. Here's what happened next.
A California man has been charged with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Let us explain what’s happening …
A California man has been charged with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Let us explain what’s happening …
How teachers across the U.S. prepare for a school shooting
Active shooter drills, bulletproof backpacks ... This is the disturbing reality for teachers across the country.
WNBA legends on Brittney Griner's detention
"We just want her to be home." Brittney Griner is being held in Russia since February 17 — and her detention was just extended. This is what these WNBA legends had to say about it ... #Tribeca2022
Inside the troubled teen industry
"When I was 16, I was kidnapped in the middle of the night ..." Their parents sent them to boarding schools and wilderness therapy camps to "fix" their attitudes. Years later, these survivors of the "troubled teen industry" are speaking up about what they went through …
Oxford High School shooting survivor on living with trauma
She survived a school shooting by climbing out of a window. Now, an activist for gun reform, Zoe Touray speaks to Brut about how to cope with trauma and how she's fighting to end gun violence.