He Was Tased For Allegedly Using a Counterfeit Bill

Mary L.11/30/2019 21:01
Pure hate!!!
Steve H.07/14/2019 10:53
Death to 🐷🐷🐷
Brittany D.06/24/2019 03:14
this is my old team member 😞
Eric M.02/11/2019 01:28
Put.....your.....hands......behind.....your.....back......
Richard O.02/10/2019 21:58
They should of shot him!!!🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️
Davona C.01/17/2019 10:24
I so HATE them WE ARE NOT SALVES KEEP YO HANDS TO YOSELF SAD RACE SCARED OF THE BLACK MAN WILL LIE ON A BLACK MAN BUT EVERY THING WE TOUCH Y'ALL COPY BUT Y'ALL DON'T LIKE BLACK PPL GTFO
Howard F.12/25/2018 13:57
there is a correct,professional way to arrest people,the man had a right to speak in his defense,the white officer grabed the man around the neck, didnt want to hear nothing the man had to say,what if he throwed your ass on the ground like that,because they do sometime,people snipe and kill police for this very reason,all police dont display this conduct,these police conduct jepordise the lives of their fellow officers,ive met some good officers,and im glad they are around,but what your mind perceived from that video was twisted.
Jesse G.12/19/2018 16:32
Bunch of libtards! All it took was here's my ID, and he could have avoided all that crap! Do you honestly minorities, do we seriously need to be the victims and sue cops every 20 seconds? Why can't you just cooperate and shut your mouth?
Mohammad S.12/11/2018 06:11
Racism at its finest. Cops like these ones give others a horrible name. Was no need for that.
Ann S.12/11/2018 00:46
Looks like he was resisting ....you can't do that
Diego V.12/09/2018 05:54
Blue thugs
Fredrick G.12/08/2018 18:56
I hope he wins the lawsuit.
Fredrick G.12/08/2018 18:55
Out of Control. Yeah call the swat team.
DeAnna Z.12/08/2018 12:00
He should have put his hands behind his back like the cops told him to do.
Dwayne C.12/08/2018 01:46
They r cowards to their hearts, want fight without the law behind them, that's why some of them became police's
Cecil M.12/07/2018 04:17
This why nobody like black people
Dana S.12/06/2018 13:26
We need to stop shopping in these Korean Chinese stores man whichever one it is Indians two you're not doing anything with sending money back to the Taliban it's all a dude and y'all letting him borrow money first open up whatever the hell they want in a black man can't borrow $0.02 trying to take the little we got get behind OneNote here they come trying to take it he didn't come dirty Rascals but won't nobody take a stand that's why I Need You Stand The Man in the mayor's office and then the next governor come on now you're at your dad taught you better than this do not stand still move on up
Dana S.12/06/2018 13:23
Didn't look like he was trying to run to me
Laurence G.12/06/2018 12:54
These guys are clearly rascist af or stupid
Laurence G.12/06/2018 12:52
Your polices officers go to dumb school or somethin wtf is wrong with this country