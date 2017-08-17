Heather Heyer's mother's speech

"'If you're not outraged, you aren't paying attention.' And I want you to pay attention." The mother of Heather Heyer shared a powerful message at her daughter's memorial.
Ric K.08/18/2017 10:36
Oooo,now that white folks are fighting each other these people now see there is a problem in this damn country. Shame
Najeedah M.08/18/2017 10:19
You triumph over hate God bless you always and may He makes it easy for you.
Jesse O.08/18/2017 05:20
That mom is loving the cameras
Cynthia C.08/18/2017 04:49
Wow!
Alicia O.08/18/2017 03:45
Dang!!!! Well said.
Huma K.08/18/2017 02:59
"We must scrupulously guard the civil rights and civil liberties of all our citizens, whatever their background. We must remember that any oppression, any injustice, any hatred, is a wedge designed to attack our civilization."FDR
Zachary J.08/18/2017 02:36
Very sad to see any person die. And wasnt right how she lost her life but. DONT STAND IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FUCKING ROAD! protest or not. Your in position for. Moving vehicle
Kyjuan C.08/18/2017 02:24
RIP Heather Heyer
Bea C.08/18/2017 00:57
Rip Heather Heyer. God bless mom.
Elizabeth W.08/17/2017 23:45
It should never have happened. That girl just wanted peace for all .
Kristen H.08/17/2017 20:17
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Kacey L.08/17/2017 20:04
What a strong momma!
Shelby G.08/17/2017 19:57
Amazing
Carol K.08/17/2017 19:55
If my child was killed there's no way I'd be able to speak and not bawl my eyes out. Stronger woman than I am.
Dustin P.08/17/2017 18:25
If you strike me down now, I'll become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.
Priscilla S.08/17/2017 18:25
Wow. This woman is AMAZING! She raised her child right. What a loss for mankind. I love that she is using this opportunity as a teachable moment. Instead of being lost in grief, hate, and anger, she channels her energy as a call to action for others to not stand idly by while they witness injustices around them. Do something! Thank you for this message. ❤️❤️
Loi R.08/17/2017 18:14
I loved her message, but it's irritating me that they didn't lower the mic for her.
Kathleen D.08/17/2017 17:53
❤️
Sean C.08/17/2017 17:40
God Bless that woman and her family.
Reyna I.08/17/2017 17:11
she made a speech though