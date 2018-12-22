Helping Black Families Find Santa Who Looks Like Them

Santa doesn't have to be white — and with this app, black families can find a Santa who looks just like them and their kids. 🎅🏿
59 comments
Fred B.10/27/2019 15:05
Add this to my santa page
Fred B.10/06/2019 17:32
Im a black santa
Manoj G.01/01/2019 00:56
wish you a happy new year'
Yop R.01/01/2019 00:05
Answering the Christian slander, About the scripture is transcluded from the Christian Bible A variety of links have been termed and many of my inbooks contain allegations that the alqur'an is the result of the plagiarism, the prophet muhammd from the bible, the Jews and the Christians, to answer that we all return to the history of the Prophet Muhammad saw in observing the revelation of alqur'an and the history of his life, below is the basis they say that the alqur'an resulted from the plotting of the prophet Muhammad: 1. MUHUMMAD learns ALQUR'AN from a Christian Roman blacksmith Some polytheists accused the Prophet of studying the Qur'an from Roman Blacksmith, a Christian living on the outskirts of Mecca. because the Prophet very often goes his heart and sees him doing His work. And to dispute their statements. with one verse of the Qur'an is enough to reject their allegations of the Qur'an, namely in Surat An-Nahl Surah 16 verse 103: "Indeed, We know them that the truth is only taught by man to him {Muhammad } the language they accuse is the allegory language {alien} While alqur'an is the Arabic language described in the letter {letter annahl 103} How can a person who has a mother tongue is alien can only speak Arabic a broken two teach Arabic language to the muhamad prophet who was born in Arabic. Is it possible that Chinese immigrants to the United Kingdom, who do not know the right English, are shaking Shakespeare.? 2. MUHUMMAD (SAW) Learning Alqur'an from Waraqah on the proposal from Khadijah (RA) Prophet Muhummad Saw, contact with Jewish and Christian scholars was so limited that the most prominent and well-known Christian at that time was an old blind man named Waraqah bin Naufal who was uncle Khadijah's first wife Prophet Muhammad saw Although Arab descent, however he is a Christian and is very well versed about the new covenant. The Prophet Muhammad met twice, First when Waraqah worship in the Ka'bah and he kissed the Prophet's eyebrows the second is when the Prophet went to meet Waraqah after receiving the first revelation. Waraqa was an old man and died shortly after the prophet Muhammad received the revelation of the Qur'an, as And while the Al Quran revelation continued to nazul (down) for more than 20 years after the death of Waraqah bin Nawfal, the Prophet Muhammad received revelation in places different and even partly down when he was among his companions. Also, while he was responding to the immediate question raised, then by the Jews in the medina. In addition, the Jews and the Musrykin of Mecca would have been very pleased if they knew that there was a very learned man who taught Muhammad al-Qur'ân. Is it clearly impossible for the prophet Muhammad to learn from the two who met him twice? 3. PROPHET DISCUSSIONS WITH THE JEWISH AND THE CHRISTIANS. ENTERTAINING THE SKILLS OF ALQUR'AN !! It is true that the Prophet was often a religious discussion with the Jews and Christians, and this happened in Medina 13 years after the beginning of the revealed Qur'anic revelation. and very clear alqur'an is not the result of discussion of muhammad saw with the Jews or Christians, because before alqur'an was down 13 years before the Prophet talked with them. And the prophet Muhammad discussed with the Jewish and Christian figures instead of studying alqur'an but inviting them believe in alqu'an, inviting them to embrace Islam and show that they have deviated from the true teachings of the Monotheism. Some Jews and Christians then embraced Islam. It is very clear that the mesionic accusations that the discussion of the prophets with the Jews and Christians is a means of learning alqur'an is false or tough !! 4. The Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) from the JUDUDI OF CHRIST outside Makkah and the Medina All the historical records available show that Muhummad saw only three times traveling Makkah before his prophethood: At age 9 he accompanied his mother to Medina. 2. At age 9 and 12, he was accompanied by his uncle Abu Thalib-on a business trip to Syria. 3. At age 25 he led the Khadijah Caravan to Syria. And none of the historical records say that the prophet Muhammad came out of the city after he had received revelation and he went out of the city before he received the basic logical revelation of the logic to prove that the prophet Muhammad did not study alquran from the Jews and Christians The everyday life of the Prophet is open to all to see him. The Prophet met people who had told him what to say as revelation from God, this is impossible to conceal and be caught The most prominent Quraish noblemen who follow the Prophet's accepting Islam are wise men and smart people who will easily see what the Prophet did or suspect about how the Prophet brought revelation to them, and this lasted for 23 t
Yop R.01/01/2019 00:03
A088 Katakanlah (wahai Muhammad): "Sesungguhnya jika sekalian manusia dan jin berhimpun dengan tujuan hendak membuat dan mendatangkan sebanding dengan Al-Quran ini, mereka tidak akan dapat membuat dan mendatangkan yang sebanding dengannya, walaupun mereka bantu-membantu sesama sendiri". (Al-Israa' 17:88)
Ahmed S.12/31/2018 23:57
BONNE ANNÉE
Moaaed C.12/31/2018 21:42
الغالي كل سنة وانت سالم وطيب ياورده ربي يحفظك
Fatoumata Y.12/31/2018 21:34
Cool
Maqsood K.12/31/2018 20:18
Nice
Robert M.12/31/2018 19:08
Why do we have to have everything black...Santa,James bond.... Can't we just be happy with what we have....honestly its time we had some pride
Ramesh S.12/31/2018 11:07
If everything has to be identified through "Race" n complain something is not black or brown then Snow is not black either so are going to cry Snow is rascist? Is your Jesus black too?
Naji N.12/30/2018 23:41
this is getting out of hand xD
Kshitiz S.12/30/2018 16:37
Sever seen one Never heard one Never need one
Salome A.12/30/2018 11:55
Santa is a fictional character and is from the north pole which means he’s white but even if he was of color me or other children wouldn’t have cared because children aren’t racists and to be honest it doesn’t matter really because if someone can bring happiness to anyone I don’t care what race he/she is.
Sarah M.12/30/2018 00:16
The name " black Santa" sounds like an epic story name for me .. Or a character name in a game or anime.. I really like this name 😂😂💓
Samuel N.12/29/2018 23:10
Black or White, Stop feed your Children these fairy ficki tales . The world the have to face is real. Stop getting left behind while everyone else is moving up and awake.
علي ع.12/29/2018 23:03
Many people had fought in the pass to eliminate apartheid now you can bring back .
Muhammad Z.12/29/2018 22:20
Don't fix something that ain't broken
Bimo W.12/29/2018 19:55
The santa we knew today was created by coca cola, just end this diversity problem of santa by asking them https://www.coca-colacompany.com/stories/coke-lore-santa-claus#ath
Meenu R.12/29/2018 16:56
Happy Mary Christmas Xmas tree