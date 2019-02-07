Her Arrest Prompted New "Use-Of-Force" Regulations

This NYC mom had her one-year-old ripped from her arms. Despite an apology from the city, Jazmine Headly isn’t done talking about the experience.
71 comments
Reginald E.02/28/2019 14:27
When you are black u get look at the worst.even if we get locked up for sitting on the floor trying to get help.people still be like well she should of did this or that lol we can hurt our self's by accident people still will say well.
Johnny M.02/26/2019 04:27
Please young lady..not token from you,..its taken from you.....unfortunately they already think blacks are uneducated
Erma T.02/26/2019 00:42
Looks like she was Resisting the police. Not telling the whole story
Juan M.02/25/2019 05:59
Sorry is not enough, need to get rid of the bad apples.
Harry B.02/25/2019 04:41
Why did they say they were going to arrest her what was the reason
LaVell Y.02/24/2019 21:43
Men go through it everyday
Danny B.02/24/2019 06:48
You need help time to time buying gold jewelry? Course I could be wrong I could be fake
Cody L.02/24/2019 05:55
I’ll say this. If the prosecutor agreed to drop the charges, it’s because those cops did something they shouldn’t have. Let’s be honest.
Theresa Y.02/24/2019 00:11
When both side have wrongs then both sides need to shut up and keep living . yup she did too much . yup the cop did too much also .
John B.02/23/2019 21:04
Show the whole video as it led up to her being on the floor...
Dennis P.02/23/2019 02:22
She should have put kid down ! She used it as a shield to keep cops from doing their job! Piss on her
Greg G.02/22/2019 18:05
I mean if she wasn't doing anything wrong in the first place this wouldn't have happened. If your being charged with a crime and taken into custody, they're not gonna take the kid also. That also means you can't squeeze your kid as tight as possible thinking if they can't get the kid out of your arms then your no longer going to jail. Rules are rules. She was screaming "your hurting my son!" She was the one holding him tight like that. She was the one who put her son in that situation, not him. Now he's traumatized. Because of the cops? They were doing their job. She's the one who started that. She's responsible for traumatizing him. Id absolutely never put my son in a situation like that. I carry myself with a level of respect as a man, so he can follow my lead. When you make a mistake and you have to serve the punishment, your gonna have to understand your kids are gonna be separated from you in the time being. I don't see this any other way.
Bethanie H.02/21/2019 16:57
If you are under arrest how dare you use a child as a shield so stfu I don’t feel sorry for you. you!!! We’re hurting your child not them. You forced this issue not them!!! But go figure y’all only want to show the after the fact part if the video to mislead and encite the wrong outlook of the situation. Why don’t you mf record the whole situation not just the part that suites your bias.
Bret T.02/21/2019 10:24
Just listen to police officers commands and you would have been fine.
Latonya J.02/21/2019 08:41
Look at all the white people insisting that she must have been responsible for the whole incident! Anything not wanting to imagine that just maybe one of them just might have to accept accountability! Smmfh
Mark G.02/21/2019 06:55
She lost me at tooken!! 🤦🏻♂️
Alek K.02/21/2019 06:32
Brah she look like you darker version
Jaydin H.02/20/2019 18:07
She's an idiot
Sophie N.02/20/2019 15:05
Omg
Tamiyah B.02/20/2019 05:34
😭😡🤬🤬🤬😢