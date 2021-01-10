back
High school student tests gendered dress codes
"They never told me once to change." He donned revealing crop tops and short shorts to see whether his high school's dress code only applied to female students. Here's what happened next ...
10/01/2021 4:58 PM
18 comments
Audrey G.5 hours
It can also be selective with girls as well. Girls with “fuller” bodies are more likely to get told to change in my experience. I’m quite small and have always been seen as “innocent” and I think that’s part of the reason why my friend was once told to change her skirt when she was right next to me, her skirt was as long as my shorts, yet I wasn’t told to change. It’s really unnecessary…
Ben Jackson6 hours
Samuel S.12 hours
This world will never stop to amaze me 🤣🤣🤣🤣smh
Hodi E.a day
Come to the school I went and you would be expelled. they aren't saying anything to you because the LGBTQ made them afraid to say anything because of backlash they could get, so if any male with revealing clothes come in they are sh*ting their pants. You are still not allowed because of the dress code but they are just afraid to tell you. Expect few places where they don't care and probably will yeet you
Ramona F.a day
Men don't feel arouse in you that's why.
Ozy M.a day
The mind is all messed up...!!
Chris L.a day
Or it could be because the ones that can say something are scared to offend and be fired for saying something.
Morgan F.a day
I love these new generations. Standing up and changing things their parents and grandparents could and would never do!
Majo P.a day
There's nothing wrong with the woman body, it's more about the perversion of the observers... That's the classic puritan mentality.. in the end, it's all pure projection of their own fears about what they perceive as a "temptation"... 🤮
Frank B.a day
Essentially what the school and society is saying is that all spaces are a male space and all females, despite age, are subject to how males see them in that space. We men and boys are so weak that we can not be trusted in this space. Therefore, females must be controlled within this space because of the inability of us males to control ourselves.
Drew A.a day
Ummm..maybe it's because you have a special privilege that others don't? Don't act like you don't get treated special a$$face
Don S.a day
Absolute state of him ffs
Sašo S.a day
Lexus A.a day
Marls A.a day
The worst part about dress codes like this is the continued sexualization of young girls and women. This is a despicable social norm that breeds a variety of issues and should be stopped. Let children be just that.
Sebastian J.a day
"They want to protect girls by having them dress properly so they don't have to deal with the repercussions if something bad happened" Well.. Duh.. We shouldn't allow a innocent child to walk into a trap.. Who needs to see their body at school? Girls and boys BOTH need to dress appropriately. The teacher's probably didn't approach him because that fear society still has of seeming homophobic while implementing the same rules. Society already promotes promiscuity. Love already means nothing. We allow people that intimate side of us without them earning it. We want to oversexualize our daily lives in settings that aren't necessary. Next time your significant other cheats on you because it's so easy to get a quick fix that means nothing- remember that when you pour water into poison it becomes poison too. Not the other way around. Love is too pure and innocent to exist in a lustful world full of temptation. Go ahead and decrease the value of love and intimacy by making it cheap and easy just so you can "express" (a.k.a. exploit) yourself more freely.
Kaden H.a day
We should teach boys to respect girls, but also still enforce dress codes.
Karyn W.a day
Yes!! I love this! Instead of controlling girls and their bodies we should teach boys that girls are fellow humans instead of mere objects.