High school students protest for mask mandate
Masks were optional ... but spaghetti straps strictly forbidden at this Wisconsin high school. So, these students protested – and won.
09/21/2020 8:59 PM
1 comment
Louise C.04/01/2021 20:48
Behold, the younger generation giving up the liberty of free choice... pleading and petitioning for more Gov't regulation. Having no confidence in their own or their family's judgement, they turn to Daddy Gov't for his approved plan. "What's the right choice for me? Let's ask Big Brother.. he knows best!" Heartbreaking 💔