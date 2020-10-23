back
Highlights of the final presidential debate
Trump: "We can't lock ourselves up in a basement like Joe does." Biden: "This guy is a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn." Petty comments and quick clapbacks: The final presidential debate.
10/23/2020 6:11 AMupdated: 10/23/2020 6:13 AM
ハリヤント ア.an hour
Biden wins China triumphs
Caroline B.an hour
All I can say is will someone decent stand up and run for presidency ....because either way America has lost its way
Nana C.an hour
Lying president vs eloquent former Vice President. No contest. Trump spewed continuous lies with every breath. Heard each and every one before. How a man can stand before his entire country, let alone the world, and spew lying crap is beyond me!! This is a vote for the US presidency!! Where are US citizens!! At least the educated ones!!
Zandisile S.an hour
& some BS from this wankers mouth ✍🏽
Shaun P.an hour
That was hysterical eish
Stef T.an hour
Biden 2020
Phil D.2 hours
So why didn't they wire Trump up to a lie detector taser thingy so everytime he lied he would have got 50000 volts? I'm thinking he would look a bit crispy at the end of the debate
Carol D.2 hours
Trump said there will be a vaccine in a few weeks ,something he has said many times..should be careful of trying to rush it ...reported that South Korea has had 13 deaths from a vaccine they started giving , including the death of a 17 yr old . Time , it will take time for a safe and effective vaccine.
Ako-si G.2 hours
hereee we gooo...
Iftekhar A.2 hours
RIP manners RIP USA 😪
Bernd S.2 hours
What can one expect of a Nation which values "Freedom of Speech" higher than Life (=functioning healthcare etc.) They rather allow literal NAZI-parades incl. tiki-torches, Swastikas and Antisemitist shoutings, than improve their social security... They are proud of having defeated the NAZIs, and let them grow within their own Nation. Thankfully it's a minority, but a very LOUD minority. And those who shout the loudest get the attention.
Bernd S.2 hours
10 000 or max 12 000 ytd. Not more. If he really had done his job. Golfing was more important. Yote this worst clown out. November. He had his chance but failed. Like his own business
Bernd S.2 hours
Trump's supporters get less and less. By dying. 220 000 so far. Not sure how to judge this fact
Bernd S.2 hours
This always lying and disgusting clown has done NOTHING but watch tv, Twitter and travel to his golf resorts, spending millions to play golf at the TAXPAYERS EXPENSE🤥 ...and that’s the truth so help me GOD🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Ryan F.2 hours
When Joe made the foghorn analogy , I just burst into laughter especially since the recipient was too uneducated and clueless to get the reference. 😂 Classic! Biden/Harris ✌🏽 🤞🏼 2020 🇺🇸 ❤️
Loki R.2 hours
I know most of you guys are pro trumpers but I have a small request for you guys, If he loses or wins can you make him wear a zipper which fits to his mouth..We rest of the world is tired of watching his news, I don't speak English but daily we have his news he did that he sht on whitehouse lawn all kinds of crazy stuff, we are not used to these kind of craziness..earlier only once in a while we get to hear an american president talk now it's to a point we want to break our TV smartphone radio.. Please Vote him out or tell him to wear a mask and remind him GREENLAND IS NOT FOR SALE, WE DONT WANT TO BECOME A CAPITALIST AMERICAN
Nandraa N.2 hours
The both of them gotta go tbh... Seriously, this is the best we can do?
Sheila G.2 hours
Sorry folks..not sorry but Biden will win this election. Trump can't answer a straight question honestly. Biden is an honest man and this country can not live on Trump lies! The truth will set you free, and freedom is what this country is built on. Biden for President 2020 🇺🇸 yes indeed
Charity A.2 hours
Keep you tongue moist with the Remembrance of Allah.
Roshan T.2 hours
Trump 2020 ❤️