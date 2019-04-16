back
Hillary Clinton Goes After Trump on Border Crisis
She laid out her plan to solve the immigration dilemma — which she said the president is using to "keep beating... as a political drum."
04/16/2019 10:20 AMupdated: 04/16/2019 1:18 PM
99 comments
William C.04/30/2019 13:00
Can she please just STOP????
Kaye M.04/30/2019 10:36
She was Secretary of State why didn't she take care of some of these problems before it became a problem
Ron J.04/30/2019 03:46
She makes me want to 🤮🤮🤮🤮
Nick F.04/29/2019 18:59
Lol its the same immigration system that bill was running when he was president too. The cages and process has been there. Maga
Richard A.04/28/2019 23:51
She should be in a cage!!
Walter R.04/27/2019 20:35
She's a deceiving disgusting disgrace to this country. Thank the Lord she wasn't elected President. She would have picked up where Obama left off selling our country down the river.
Walter R.04/27/2019 20:30
She should be behind bars
Donna W.04/26/2019 23:34
Exactly right, leave it to a smart woman to lead the way!
Kevin H.04/26/2019 03:39
I'm for a public hanging. First up Hillary Clinton
Dawn C.04/26/2019 00:35
I dont want them here ! These people need to stay in their country and make it be what they want ! That's how it was done in America!
Ramona L.04/25/2019 13:27
Will she please just step aside and realize no one cares what she thinks or has to say?????
Joseph H.04/25/2019 10:02
Monday morning quarterback
Tim R.04/25/2019 06:47
Why don’t you just go away
Ray H.04/25/2019 00:59
You can’t believe a word this habitual liar says
Dale G.04/24/2019 22:32
Why didn’t y’all do that years ago u and Obama
Aaron J.04/24/2019 22:29
Stupid b**** pull the trigger a few times they'll all go home in a hurry
Ed D.04/23/2019 20:47
TRUMP 2020
Tom L.04/23/2019 18:40
The democrats like to blame Trump for all the world's problems. All the problems been around longer then the 3 years Trump has been in office. Anyone who believe in Hillary. Must also believe the fairy godmother leaves money under your pillow. Biggest con women since Ma Parker. Trump 2020. Hillary 10 to 20
Phil P.04/23/2019 17:17
Why did she not persuade President Obama when she was his secretary of state? Had she done so, this would be a moot point in 2019.
Victor B.04/23/2019 11:53
Why is she speaking. She lost the election. She is like herpes she just keeps coming back.