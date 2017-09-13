back

Hillary Clinton on sexism

Hillary Clinton gets candid about the role gender inequality played in the 2016 election.

09/13/2017 4:36 PM
Politics

54 comments

  • Bill M.
    09/15/2017 14:26

    CUT! Take 37, roll...........

  • Genaro G.
    09/14/2017 22:38

    SOLID

  • Erin S.
    09/14/2017 17:24

    People on here saying sexism and misogyny didn't play a part in her loss...while making sexist and misoginistic comments. 🤔🤔

  • Sunny M.
    09/14/2017 17:22

    All this woman is preaching is that women are victims and should be given special treatment. Women can do anything a man can. She lost because she's a snake. Simple as that.

  • Eddie S.
    09/14/2017 17:07

    I like how she is quick to make any excuse instead of realizing you have to be likable and or respectable and she is neither

  • Thomas F.
    09/14/2017 17:06

    Right On Eric!

  • Clair B.
    09/14/2017 16:48

    Bitch, no one trusts you, that's why. Retreated after your loss cause you're a coward, not cause of gender inequality. People wanted Cheeto man (also the worst choice ever) over you cause you're fucking stupid. Get real

  • Megan T.
    09/14/2017 16:47

    White Feminism™

  • Alicia A.
    09/14/2017 16:46

    Buuuut she didn't lose, though.

  • Georgia R.
    09/14/2017 16:08

    thoughts?

  • Elen V.
    09/14/2017 15:50

    truth!

  • Rosemarie A.
    09/14/2017 15:37

    Take responsibility. You and you alone lost.

  • Shannon R.
    09/14/2017 15:06

    I love Hillary, she is one of my heroes.

  • Guadalupe L.
    09/14/2017 14:50

    I do believe it has to do with gender , but that isn't the main reason she lost but to be honest comparing Trump and her , she should have won, because Trump is a mess a big ass fucking mistake y'all Americans did , now every other country is laughing at the United States , they must think we are all fucking stupid and crazy

  • Sixto U.
    09/14/2017 13:54

    I dunno what everyone is crying about. Everything is going exactly according to plan.

  • Ricardo M.
    09/14/2017 13:25

    If she were allowed to play in the sandbox with all the other kids. She would've known this before she needed it.

  • Tanner S.
    09/14/2017 12:51

    OMFG get over it you sorry self-centered bitch. America got a second chance because of your dumb ass NOT getting elected. 🤢🤢🤢 Fucking devil's advocate.

  • John Z.
    09/14/2017 12:29

    "Basket of deplorables"

  • Jacklyn G.
    09/14/2017 11:02

    She's absolutely right.

  • MIchele O.
    09/14/2017 10:23

    DELUSIONAL