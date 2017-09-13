Hillary Clinton on sexism

Hillary Clinton gets candid about the role gender inequality played in the 2016 election.
54 comments
Bill M.09/15/2017 14:26
CUT! Take 37, roll...........
Genaro G.09/14/2017 22:38
SOLID
Erin S.09/14/2017 17:24
People on here saying sexism and misogyny didn't play a part in her loss...while making sexist and misoginistic comments. 🤔🤔
Sunny M.09/14/2017 17:22
All this woman is preaching is that women are victims and should be given special treatment. Women can do anything a man can. She lost because she's a snake. Simple as that.
Eddie S.09/14/2017 17:07
I like how she is quick to make any excuse instead of realizing you have to be likable and or respectable and she is neither
Thomas F.09/14/2017 17:06
Right On Eric!
Clair B.09/14/2017 16:48
Bitch, no one trusts you, that's why. Retreated after your loss cause you're a coward, not cause of gender inequality. People wanted Cheeto man (also the worst choice ever) over you cause you're fucking stupid. Get real
Megan T.09/14/2017 16:47
White Feminism™
Alicia A.09/14/2017 16:46
Buuuut she didn't lose, though.
Georgia R.09/14/2017 16:08
thoughts?
Elen V.09/14/2017 15:50
truth!
Rosemarie A.09/14/2017 15:37
Take responsibility. You and you alone lost.
Shannon R.09/14/2017 15:06
I love Hillary, she is one of my heroes.
Guadalupe L.09/14/2017 14:50
I do believe it has to do with gender , but that isn't the main reason she lost but to be honest comparing Trump and her , she should have won, because Trump is a mess a big ass fucking mistake y'all Americans did , now every other country is laughing at the United States , they must think we are all fucking stupid and crazy
Sixto U.09/14/2017 13:54
I dunno what everyone is crying about. Everything is going exactly according to plan.
Ricardo M.09/14/2017 13:25
If she were allowed to play in the sandbox with all the other kids. She would've known this before she needed it.
Tanner S.09/14/2017 12:51
OMFG get over it you sorry self-centered bitch. America got a second chance because of your dumb ass NOT getting elected. 🤢🤢🤢 Fucking devil's advocate.
John Z.09/14/2017 12:29
"Basket of deplorables"
Jacklyn G.09/14/2017 11:02
She's absolutely right.
MIchele O.09/14/2017 10:23
DELUSIONAL