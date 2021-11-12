back

His son died in a school shooting. Now Manuel Oliver wants answers.

"My son went to school one day and then he never came back home." This father is spending every day outside the White House until he meets with the president to discuss gun safety ... And he's not taking no for an answer.

12/11/2021 2:58 PM
2 comments

  • Marshall P.
    38 minutes

    It's not the gun safety laws. Bring back the discipline

  • Hector V.
    41 minutes

    It's more like school control that's the problem. Get rid of schools and you solve the problem.

