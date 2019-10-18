History by Donald Trump in 4 Parts

Trump's vague history statements

President Trump loves history. He loves mentioning it at least. Imagining his place in it, declaring someone or even something to be “the best” or “the worst” in it. It's important, Trump has said, to learn from the past. Trump's first few months as president have been peppered with signs that he and his inner circle may not have an in-depth understanding of historical events.

About the U.S. and Ancient Rome - “The United States and Italy are bound together by a shared cultural and political heritage dating back thousands of years to Ancient Rome.” The U.S. declared independence in 1776. Ancient Rome ended in 476 A.D.

About the Kurds - “The Kurds are fighting for their land. And, as somebody wrote in a very, very powerful article today, they didn't help us in the Second World War. They didn't help us with Normandy, as an example. They mentioned names of different battles.” During WW2, there was no Kurdish government so such assistance would be impossible.

About Frederick Douglass - “Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who has done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice.” Frederick Douglass died in 1895.

About Abraham Lincoln’s party - “Our first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, ran his first campaign for public office in 1832, when he was only 23 years old.” Great president. Most people don’t even know he was a Republican, right? Does anyone know? In a 2012 poll, 55% of Americans could correctly identify Lincoln’s party according to data from Pew Research.

About Andrew Jackson - In a Washington Examiner interview the President said, “Had Andrew Jackson been a little bit later, you wouldn't have had the Civil War. He was, he was a very tough person, but he had a big heart and he was he was really angry, that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War.” Jackson died 16 years before the beginning of the Civil War.

