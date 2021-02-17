back

History of the now demolished Trump Plaza Casino

Trump's legacy in Atlantic City ends with a bang as this boardwalk landmark is demolished. This is the rise and fall of the Trump Plaza Casino.

02/17/2021 5:17 PM
16 comments

  • Keith W.
    22 minutes

    Symbolic of Trump's whole life

  • Jason G.
    24 minutes

    At least the man tried.

  • Michael T.
    34 minutes

    Next one in NYC please

  • Mel O.
    an hour

    Not to worry, trump will get his library. Where? In Siberia. putin will build him one.

  • Neelam J.
    an hour

    Please pray for my students I teach orphans child's I need some help for my students

  • Joey T.
    an hour

    He sold it in 2014 soooo.....find someone else to down!

  • Joe E.
    an hour

    Making America Great

  • Kurt G.
    an hour

    I cannot think of a better metaphor for Trump.

  • Μιχαήλ Θ.
    an hour

    another saga episode...

  • Matej S.
    an hour

    Such a good metaphore for his reighn

  • Chee S.
    an hour

    Trump almost bring America to the brink of bankruptcy...

  • Pilcher S.
    an hour

    He sold it years ago smh

  • Claudell A.
    an hour

    Collapsed like all his business ventures and his presidency

  • Cory N.
    an hour

    Looks oddly familiar to how the twin towers fell 🤔🤔

  • Pat B.
    an hour

    Not a huge fan of his but I did have alot of fun there.

  • Dalton Y.
    an hour

    If only he was inside

