History of the now demolished Trump Plaza Casino
Trump's legacy in Atlantic City ends with a bang as this boardwalk landmark is demolished. This is the rise and fall of the Trump Plaza Casino.
02/17/2021 5:17 PM
16 comments
Keith W.22 minutes
Symbolic of Trump's whole life
Jason G.24 minutes
At least the man tried.
Michael T.34 minutes
Next one in NYC please
Mel O.an hour
Not to worry, trump will get his library. Where? In Siberia. putin will build him one.
Neelam J.an hour
Please pray for my students I teach orphans child's I need some help for my students
Joey T.an hour
He sold it in 2014 soooo.....find someone else to down!
Joe E.an hour
Making America Great
Kurt G.an hour
I cannot think of a better metaphor for Trump.
Μιχαήλ Θ.an hour
another saga episode...
Matej S.an hour
Such a good metaphore for his reighn
Chee S.an hour
Trump almost bring America to the brink of bankruptcy...
Pilcher S.an hour
He sold it years ago smh
Claudell A.an hour
Collapsed like all his business ventures and his presidency
Cory N.an hour
Looks oddly familiar to how the twin towers fell 🤔🤔
Pat B.an hour
Not a huge fan of his but I did have alot of fun there.
Dalton Y.an hour
If only he was inside