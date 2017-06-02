History repeats itself with climate change

Before Trump and the Paris Agreement there was Bush and the Kyoto Protocol: looks familiar?
Michael A.06/09/2017 03:50
Da
Nonotherthan B.06/04/2017 03:50
Im glad he didnt agree..it wld have cost us tax payers trillions of dollars
Izrael C.06/03/2017 14:57
Fake donald duck!!! Sorry🤔 Donald trump!! Quit!!
Albert T.06/03/2017 13:34
I don't see the how giving 1 Trillion dollars of American tax payer dollars over 10 years to a World central bank , set up specially house these funds . Then distribution these funds to world leaders friends who set up failing shell companies has anything to do with climate . Handing any group control over that type of money is never a good idea . They would have become the wealthiest shadow state in history . Capable of funding any WAR they want , all under the guise of "Climate Change" . You people want to work 40-60 hours a week to give 35% of your earnings to some shadow government , holding your funds in some place know one has access to expect maybe 10 people in the entire world . Your fucking crazy . Lord forgive them for they know not what they do ! Donald Trump stopped the origination of the largest and first Central World Bank ..
Pablo M.06/03/2017 11:55
Garbage
Vanessa R.06/03/2017 06:25
So they have issues with China 🙄🤢
Scott B.06/03/2017 06:06
Since when have we ever been the cleanest nation on earth?
Michael A.06/03/2017 04:39
Nice try. It was Clinton who was in office when Kyoto was created in 1997 not bush. And Senate voted against it 95-0. But no one researches anything.
Brittany F.06/03/2017 03:56
Ugh cringe lol
Randy S.06/03/2017 03:50
The main difference between these guys were the cabinet members. Bush has seasoned veterans who he listened and coordinated with. Trump has sycophants for the most part who he disregards and embarrasses on a daily basis when hes advised to do something he doesn't like.
Jennifer G.06/03/2017 03:26
With everything that he has been doing, I really think he might have the beginning stage of Alzheimer's. Anyone else think he should be evaluated?
Joel S.06/03/2017 02:29
We have either a mentally ill and unstable president, or a Manchurian candidate. Either way, we are royally fucked..
Mike S.06/03/2017 01:43
Awful article,big stretch
Garrett L.06/03/2017 00:41
How did that turn out for Bush? Recession
Jonathan T.06/02/2017 23:45
must know that republican is for the interest of americans, unlike democrats that just keeps giving to people that does not work..tired of working my as* off and send it to other countries...
Thomas A.06/02/2017 23:42
I can't even
Alias P.06/02/2017 23:40
In a decade and a half we will add a third video to this series. In that video, Satan, after winning the Republican nomination and electoral college despite a huge popular vote loss, will make equally stupid and damaging statements.
Katie K.06/02/2017 22:50
2 bumbling fucking idiots!
Patrick G.06/02/2017 22:13
We are far from the cleanest
Tiyauna G.06/02/2017 21:41
The best part of this all is that the earliest the US can actually leave the Paris Agreement is 2020. How do you negotiate something you have control over. Each nation sets its goals. So why didn't we just reduce the goals down.