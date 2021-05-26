back
Holocaust survivor responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene
"I saw Jews being arrested, jailed, shot, deported." This Holocaust survivor has a message for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who compared mask-wearing to the persecution of Jewish people during the Holocaust...
05/26/2021 12:29 PM
- New
3 comments
Maria R.13 minutes
This is a lesson for Marjorie Taylor Green since she knows nothing about history 👍
Abdulrehman B.an hour
Does he have any message for those that are doing nazi acts to the Palestinians ?
Marcelino V.an hour
The persecuted becomes the persecutor at this time and age.....