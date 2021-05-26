back

Holocaust survivor responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene

"I saw Jews being arrested, jailed, shot, deported." This Holocaust survivor has a message for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who compared mask-wearing to the persecution of Jewish people during the Holocaust...

05/26/2021 12:29 PM
3 comments

  • Maria R.
    13 minutes

    This is a lesson for Marjorie Taylor Green since she knows nothing about history 👍

  • Abdulrehman B.
    an hour

    Does he have any message for those that are doing nazi acts to the Palestinians ?

  • Marcelino V.
    an hour

    The persecuted becomes the persecutor at this time and age.....

