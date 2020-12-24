back
Homeless in the pandemic: NYC org provides relief
For homeless people, COVID-19 is a crisis within a crisis. As thousands struggle, NYC Relief is lending a helping hand.
12/24/2020 5:59 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:37
Homeless in the pandemic: NYC org provides relief
- 2:45
Ray Ray McElrathbey: the football player who inspired Disney's 'Safety'
- 4:44
Community fridge brings food to Brooklyn neighborhood
- 5:44
The meaning behind removing Confederate monuments
- 5:41
Negzzia: from Iranian model to refugee in Paris
- 4:38
Dance 4 Doctors raises money for pandemic workers
0 comments