Hoodies Still Problematic 7 Years After Trayvon Martin Death

7 years ago, hoodies became a talking point after Trayvon Martin was shot and killed while wearing one. Unfortunately, the incident hasn't curtailed the racial profiling of black people wearing hooded sweatshirts.

02/26/2019 11:06 PM
  • 123.9k
  • 47

  • Delores H.
    03/31/2019 14:14

    RIP

  • Kent W.
    03/31/2019 01:58

    Most businesses don’t allow hoddies pulled up partly covering your face. Due to video security.

  • Chop C.
    03/29/2019 13:55

    How many people have been kicked out of businesses for being Republican? Or red hats? Talk about profiling!!!!

  • Veronica S.
    03/22/2019 03:29

    Amen

  • Juanita S.
    03/20/2019 22:29

    Zimmerman was a racist towards blacks he was told not to follow travon but no he insisted,not George was not badly bruised because. He shot travon before a battle could pursue

  • Buddy K.
    03/20/2019 21:27

    No body can tell you how to dress only your mom

  • Sheri S.
    03/20/2019 14:55

    That's not right @ all . it

  • Monique C.
    03/14/2019 04:17

    Oh course you would say that

  • Eugenia R.
    03/12/2019 20:54

    Whoever Created the Hoodie, Is her or she a Criminal as well...or just a Creator of Criminal Clothes.... GTFOH 🙁

  • Bethanie H.
    03/12/2019 17:55

    I wear hoodies all the time. Guess I’m a criminal too.

  • Aidan W.
    03/11/2019 00:23

    Zimmerman was attacked hence the reason his face was messed up before he shot, if this was a hate crime Zimmerman wouldn't have been nearly as damaged because he would have just shot the kid before he knew what happened. Quit trying to blame this on a hate crime when the evidence has shown other wise.

  • Hank F.
    03/09/2019 21:38

    I don't remember Where, or how many decades ago, I bought my hoodie, but today, in 2019, I still wear it. I bought it! It's mine! Therefore, I wear it!

  • George H.
    03/06/2019 20:17

    Double standard

  • Leonard G.
    03/06/2019 05:28

    He didn’t die in vain 😞😇✊🏾

  • Lena P.
    03/01/2019 00:21

    Wow

  • Christine F.
    02/28/2019 21:57

    🙏🙏🌹

  • Jaydin H.
    02/28/2019 19:16

    Until I get evidence proving that it was because they were wearing hoodies, I'm going to assume that it was because they were acting like criminals or just being childish.

  • Raymond F.
    02/28/2019 18:06

    Marching ain solve nothing;

  • Rose V.
    02/28/2019 01:48

    Unabomber?

  • Gordan B.
    02/28/2019 01:21

    Hoodies and sunglasses indoors 😂😂😂..