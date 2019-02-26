back
Hoodies Still Problematic 7 Years After Trayvon Martin Death
7 years ago, hoodies became a talking point after Trayvon Martin was shot and killed while wearing one. Unfortunately, the incident hasn't curtailed the racial profiling of black people wearing hooded sweatshirts.
02/26/2019 11:06 PM
37 comments
Delores H.03/31/2019 14:14
RIP
Kent W.03/31/2019 01:58
Most businesses don’t allow hoddies pulled up partly covering your face. Due to video security.
Chop C.03/29/2019 13:55
How many people have been kicked out of businesses for being Republican? Or red hats? Talk about profiling!!!!
Veronica S.03/22/2019 03:29
Amen
Juanita S.03/20/2019 22:29
Zimmerman was a racist towards blacks he was told not to follow travon but no he insisted,not George was not badly bruised because. He shot travon before a battle could pursue
Buddy K.03/20/2019 21:27
No body can tell you how to dress only your mom
Sheri S.03/20/2019 14:55
That's not right @ all . it
Monique C.03/14/2019 04:17
Oh course you would say that
Eugenia R.03/12/2019 20:54
Whoever Created the Hoodie, Is her or she a Criminal as well...or just a Creator of Criminal Clothes.... GTFOH 🙁
Bethanie H.03/12/2019 17:55
I wear hoodies all the time. Guess I’m a criminal too.
Aidan W.03/11/2019 00:23
Zimmerman was attacked hence the reason his face was messed up before he shot, if this was a hate crime Zimmerman wouldn't have been nearly as damaged because he would have just shot the kid before he knew what happened. Quit trying to blame this on a hate crime when the evidence has shown other wise.
Hank F.03/09/2019 21:38
I don't remember Where, or how many decades ago, I bought my hoodie, but today, in 2019, I still wear it. I bought it! It's mine! Therefore, I wear it!
George H.03/06/2019 20:17
Double standard
Leonard G.03/06/2019 05:28
He didn’t die in vain 😞😇✊🏾
Lena P.03/01/2019 00:21
Wow
Christine F.02/28/2019 21:57
🙏🙏🌹
Jaydin H.02/28/2019 19:16
Until I get evidence proving that it was because they were wearing hoodies, I'm going to assume that it was because they were acting like criminals or just being childish.
Raymond F.02/28/2019 18:06
Marching ain solve nothing;
Rose V.02/28/2019 01:48
Unabomber?
Gordan B.02/28/2019 01:21
Hoodies and sunglasses indoors 😂😂😂..