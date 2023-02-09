House members ask former Twitter execs why they were banned

Members of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee held a hearing about censorship on Twitter — and some Republicans took this time to address their own accounts being banned. The former Twitter execs were called in to answer questions about the company’s silencing of a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden. Twitter, which unblocked the story within 24 hours, has since admitted it was a mistake and emphasized there was no government involvement.