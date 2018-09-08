back

How "Deep Throat" Took Down The Nixon Administration

From one anonymous insider to another, we look back at "Deep Throat" — the man who helped take down the Nixon administration from the inside.

09/08/2018 1:01 AM
  • 61.8k
  • 15

Politics

  1. The Life of Donald Trump Jr.

  2. Elizabeth Warren vs. Bernie Sanders

  3. The history of the Green New Deal

  4. The fight for paid family leave in America

  5. Obama vs. Trump: Athletes at the White House

  6. The ways Trump attacks the impeachment inquiry

10 comments

  • Steve R.
    09/18/2018 21:30

    I always thought Linda Lovelace was Deepthroat!

  • Heralio H.
    09/16/2018 05:14

    What a clown

  • Daniel B.
    09/15/2018 14:00

    Hopefully muelller investigation yeilds the same result as mark felt

  • Edward E.
    09/14/2018 14:51

    What about Obama and Clinton all the cash To Iran

  • Paul M.
    09/12/2018 22:19

    Deep Throat Finder

  • Chip C.
    09/09/2018 12:42

    And democrats have done things since then that make watergate look like child’s play. How has the media treated it.? Nothing to see here folks. Laughable.

  • Conchetta B.
    09/08/2018 22:08

    Yes thank god!!

  • Jim C.
    09/08/2018 14:03

    I can’t wait.

  • Michael C.
    09/08/2018 12:36

    https://www.move2madrid.com/

  • Orlando I.
    09/08/2018 02:29

    It was Forrest Gump