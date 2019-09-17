How Elizabeth Warren Plans to Fight Corruption

A model for her own kind of movement

At a massive New York rally, Elizabeth Warren laid out her plan to fight corruption in Washington — starting with President Trump. An estimated 20,000 people saw her speak in New York City — her biggest rally so far. Warren would ban members of Congress and cabinet secretaries from becoming lobbyists. And block lobbyists from working for the government. The rally was near the site of The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, where over 140 workers died in 1911. It set off a wave of demonstrations and led to workplace safety laws.

On Saturday, March 25, 1911, a fire broke out on the top floors of the Triangle Shirtwaist factory. … Trapped inside because the owners had locked the fire escape exit doors, workers jumped to their deaths. fire spread through the cramped Triangle Waist Company garment factory on the 8th, 9th and 10th floors of the Asch Building in lower Manhattan. Workers in the factory, many of whom were young women recently arrived from Europe, had little time or opportunity to escape. The rapidly spreading fire killed 146 workers. The building had only one fire escape, which collapsed during the rescue effort. Long tables and bulky machines trapped many of the victims. Panicked workers were crushed as they struggled with doors that were locked by managers to prevent theft, or doors that opened the wrong way. Only a few buckets of water were on hand to douse the flames. Outside, firefighters' ladders were too short to reach the top floors and ineffective safety nets ripped like paper.

Elizabeth Ann Warren is an American politician and former academic serving as the senior United States Senator from Massachusetts since 2013. She was formerly a law school professor specializing in bankruptcy law. On February 9, 2019, Warren officially announced her run at a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts, at the site of the 1912 Bread and Roses Strike. Warren is the senior United States Senator from Massachusetts and has been considered a top contender for the 2020 Democratic nomination for President.

