How Elizabeth Warren Plans to Fight Corruption
At a massive New York rally, Sen. Elizabeth Warren explained how if elected president she would block lobbyists from working in government — and vice versa.
A model for her own kind of movement
At a massive New York rally, Elizabeth Warren laid out her plan to fight corruption in Washington — starting with President Trump. An estimated 20,000 people saw her speak in New York City — her biggest rally so far. Warren would ban members of Congress and cabinet secretaries from becoming lobbyists. And block lobbyists from working for the government. The rally was near the site of The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, where over 140 workers died in 1911. It set off a wave of demonstrations and led to workplace safety laws.
On Saturday, March 25, 1911, a fire broke out on the top floors of the Triangle Shirtwaist factory. … Trapped inside because the owners had locked the fire escape exit doors, workers jumped to their deaths. fire spread through the cramped Triangle Waist Company garment factory on the 8th, 9th and 10th floors of the Asch Building in lower Manhattan. Workers in the factory, many of whom were young women recently arrived from Europe, had little time or opportunity to escape. The rapidly spreading fire killed 146 workers. The building had only one fire escape, which collapsed during the rescue effort. Long tables and bulky machines trapped many of the victims. Panicked workers were crushed as they struggled with doors that were locked by managers to prevent theft, or doors that opened the wrong way. Only a few buckets of water were on hand to douse the flames. Outside, firefighters' ladders were too short to reach the top floors and ineffective safety nets ripped like paper.
Elizabeth Ann Warren is an American politician and former academic serving as the senior United States Senator from Massachusetts since 2013. She was formerly a law school professor specializing in bankruptcy law. On February 9, 2019, Warren officially announced her run at a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts, at the site of the 1912 Bread and Roses Strike. Warren is the senior United States Senator from Massachusetts and has been considered a top contender for the 2020 Democratic nomination for President.
Brut.
- 14.3k
- 300
- 228
200 comments
Malinda R.10/01/2019 00:51
You are a filthy LIAR!!
Jim C.09/30/2019 20:07
ahhahaha 300 people is massive?
James W.09/30/2019 16:28
Pocahontas is a liar and deceitful
Perla S.09/30/2019 14:23
Democrat are full of it lies lies and lies 😵🤥🤥
David P.09/30/2019 12:16
Your crazy trump had and has so much money before politics he is not influenced by anybody but what he thinks is best for america Well got to go to work booming economy best ever
Frank L.09/30/2019 10:15
Lobbyists payed her way to office! Corruption is her way
Tyler E.09/30/2019 06:15
SHE SAID NOTHING IN 2016......
Martha M.09/30/2019 05:37
Warren's campaign donors speak volumes to me. Her lack of policies , and her flip floppy voting record are HUGE concerns. She's a fake progressive as far as I'm concerned.
Christopher M.09/30/2019 05:14
Yet she is involved, what a hypocrite.
Shirley D.09/30/2019 00:11
She's going to raise your taxes to pay for it all, and open the borders! No liberal socialism people get real!!!!
Derrick L.09/29/2019 21:21
what has she done as a senator to stop it? Why would it change now?
John J.09/29/2019 17:32
She lied about her heritage to get into a top level college. She is very corrupt.
Dennis P.09/29/2019 13:43
Trump is corruption in the flesh? Maybe thats why this question "What crime did he commit"? Gets answered with "...theres so many..." Ok name one.....CANT cause there isnt any. Liar which is corruption.
Michael P.09/29/2019 12:45
This woman is an idiot!!! Out of touch with reality!!
Jason B.09/29/2019 06:03
Trump trump trump forever
Gayle B.09/29/2019 04:00
from a corrupt person who has not done her job in over 2 1/2 years. She needs to get out of politics completly
Judy S.09/29/2019 03:52
You should know, you got rich off of our government and don't do nothing to support them
Deborah S.09/29/2019 02:17
You mean starting with herself??
Jamie E.09/29/2019 01:54
Oh stop it.. the executive branch doesnt make law, the legislative branch does.. The is a Constitutional Republic NOT a democracy.. voters would do well to remember that
Kathryn R.09/28/2019 23:59
You are a liar.