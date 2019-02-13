How Expensive Is Trump’s Border Wall?

10 billion? 4 billion? 25 billion? The cost of President Trump’s border wall is so unclear, even he can’t give a consistent figure.
211 comments
Juan M.03/07/2019 00:56
Greedy evil moron
Kayla G.03/01/2019 04:04
what a joke
Alberto L.03/01/2019 03:21
Haha hello miss Native American
Alberto L.03/01/2019 03:20
True
Alberto L.03/01/2019 03:19
Jajaja pobre guey!
Alba B.03/01/2019 03:12
You took kims word about what happened to Otto! Your a traitor!!!
Alba B.03/01/2019 03:09
🖕you Dump! You build a wall, they going under it! You stupid!!
Aurora T.03/01/2019 03:06
I don’t think the wall is smart people will find other ways. But I do think the illegal immigrants are a issue. Like I plan on moving to the UK to be with my hubby but I’ll do the legality instead of illegal. Just put the rod fort in and you will get in it’s not that hard unless you’re a criminal. Get a visa at the min but don’t over stay. Everyone should work for it. My self included since I’m moving. 🙂 it’s not racism it’s just protecting any and everyone in that particular country
Junior P.03/01/2019 02:13
All this old ppl asking to build the wall. You probably won't make it before it's done 😅
Alder S.03/01/2019 00:24
Oh yea lets make the Rich Become More richet than they are full of liers and the people dumb enough to vote for him...who got the last Laugh now? America Can Be a Socialist state.
Carlos G.03/01/2019 00:10
Los que tiene de Venezuela congelados
Wayne O.02/28/2019 21:02
It’s not his wall it’s our wall
Lewcifer X.02/28/2019 19:17
The Simpson legendary episode where trump die 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
Mario C.02/28/2019 18:31
Bla bla bla bla bla and at the end i didn't understand what he said..
Dale H.02/28/2019 17:51
He will build the wall !!
José R.02/28/2019 17:00
The ones that demanded that another country should tear down a wall, are planning on building one themselves. https://youtu.be/GCO9BYCGNeY
Uriel E.02/28/2019 16:38
I respect foreigners, I have many friends from the USA, but the trump wall is a waste of money, in Mexico there is enough resources to continue moving people through tunnels, I do not say it as an offense, simply as an impediment but asu form of stop everything
Debbie G.02/28/2019 15:58
How much do you think 🤔 the wall will cost Trump ????
Nate C.02/28/2019 15:23
Coming from the conman who got caught in OVER 9,000 lies since being in office!
Debbie G.02/28/2019 14:53
How much do you think 🤔 the wall will cost Trump ????