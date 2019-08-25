How Shiori Ito Brought the #MeToo Movement to Japan
When Shiori Ito accused a high-profile journalist of rape, she did what was considered unthinkable in Japan. Now she's bringing attention to the country’s weak laws against sexual violence.
A beacon of resilience
The #MeToo movement had helped me a lot to protect myself, to make other people to believe. Meet Shiori Ito — the journalist who broke Japan’s silence on rape. In 2015, she accused Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a high-profile journalist and biographer of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, of drugging and raping her. Yamaguchi denied the charge and after a two-month investigation, prosecutors dropped the case. In Japan, only 4% of rape victims file a report and rape laws make no mention of consent based on data from the Gender Equality Bureau Cabinet Office.
Following the incident, she filed a complaint with police, but prosecutors dropped the case in July 2016, citing insufficient evidence. Ito later filed a complaint with the Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution, but it also judged in September 2017 that the prosecutors’ decision was “appropriate,” saying there was no reason to overturn it. The trial also includes a counter-lawsuit filed by Yamaguchi, who is seeking ¥130 million in compensation from Ito, claiming his social reputation has been damaged by her remarks.
To highlight the practical and legal hurdles faced by women affected by sexual violence — Ito did the “unthinkable” in Japan. In May 2017, she went public with her case and opened a civil lawsuit against Yamaguchi. Then came the backlash — forcing her to flee to London. A month later, Japan’s 110 years old sex crime law was amended, mandating longer sentences and allowing for broader definitions of rape. In October 2017, amid the explosion of #MeToo confessions, she published a book about her experience. Ito became a beacon of resilience and the face of the #MeToo movement in Japan, encouraging women to speak up. In 2018, two senior political figures were forced to resign, in the wake of sex harassment allegations.
Brut.
35 comments
Faye L.3 hours
Stay strong. And fight for yourself and your rights...
Julia S.5 hours
💪💪💪💪💪
Gabriel B.7 hours
Congratulation
Akiko S.09/26/2019 04:10
たった一人の女性の言葉で有能なジャーナリストは多くの発言する場と機会を失いました。 その反面で、女性は彼を訴えることで世界中に活躍の場を広め、名声を手に入れました。 彼女の供述には明らかな矛盾が多く含まれていますが、その矛盾の反論は未だ何一つ語られていません。 信ぴょう性のある証拠は何一つ得られていません。 彼女の証言のみで、あたかも事件が起きたように語られること、これはフェアなことではありません。
横山可奈子09/17/2019 21:32
She is a shameless and persistent woman who lies further to keep her lying.
Masahiro H.09/16/2019 21:35
枕営業の人 似非人権屋がこの女を担いでいる
石腹慎太郎09/16/2019 16:30
i am surprised have the desire to rape you. You mean Abe raped you ? what a joke go home.
Isao I.09/16/2019 11:29
Liar woman
Kumi N.09/16/2019 06:42
To Brut I am very disappointed that you didn’t check other side of story. This case found “INNOCENT”
二瓶幸09/16/2019 02:48
社会的な地位を求める引き換えに身体を差し出したが、彼女は求める地位を得られなかった。だから、その相手に襲われたと話を拡散し続ける。裁判でも、その整合性のない証言のために不起訴になっている。日本では誰にも信用されなくなり『日本の【me too運動】の闘士』と持ち上げた新聞やテレビや出版社などからも排除され、海外に逃げ出したのです。そして、海外で優しい人を騙しては、日本を貶めようと画策している。彼女は日本人ではありません。日本に帰化した、韓国人です。 She wanted a social status and offered her body, but she couldn't get the position she wanted. So, continue to spread the story of being attacked by the opponent. Even in the trial, it was not charged because of the inconsistent testimony. In Japan, it was not trusted by anyone and was excluded from newspapers, televisions, and publishers who lifted it as a “Japanese me too campaign”, and fled overseas. And if you despise friendly people overseas, you are planning to give up Japan. She is not Japanese. Korean who naturalized in Japan.
橋本琴絵09/16/2019 02:46
this is fake news. she is not japanese. she is a racist that hate japanese.
Cliff R.09/16/2019 02:09
All I can say is don’t be gullible. Do your homework and form your opinion on this objectively. There are so many things that raised red flags on this allegation in my mind.
Ikachan S.09/15/2019 23:20
She has been recognized as a con, liar and leftist already. Now she's doing this in The U.S.???
Koichiro T.09/15/2019 21:43
日本で有名な嘘つき女ですよ。 Don’t trust! She’s very famous lier in Japan
Shun F.09/15/2019 14:30
I interviewed some of the rape victims including who supported Shiori at the beginning of this issue. All of them show no smile but drop tears while they are talking about what they went through. However, Shiori seems so happy and smiling when she talks about her experience. She wore Mr. Yamaguchi's shirt when she left the hotel. I also asked other victims; "Do you wear the shirt belongs to the sexual offender who raped you?" then all of them said "Absolutely No way!" Japanese prosecutor investigated thoroughly and found the case innocent, Then this woman claimed Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution organized by civilians for further investigation, again this case found innocent. Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution is organized by civilian where even Prime Minister can't do anything. Also, there is a notorious lawyer who is behind this woman. The whole story is, this woman who was working at Piano Bar in NY tried to exploit Mr. Yamaguchi's social status for her career and visa but failed. If you read what she wrote on SMS sent to Mr. Yamaguchi very next day of this incident, you will know what was really taken place. "Hello Mr. Yamaguchi, what happened to my visa? This says everything. She failed to exploit Mr. Yamaguchi, then trying to exploit her status which is being a woman to look for another opportunity to exploit this situation. Her claim is defamation of character of Mr. Yamaguchi and the lawyer who accused Mr. Yamaguchi even he found innocent is equally guilty and need to be punished. Let's see what is going to happen.
Timothy S.09/01/2019 01:42
When I was in the twelfth grade, an administrator threatened me with expulsion when I reported another student repeatedly subjecting me to sexual battery in class. Yet no agency will talk to me. I am not saying she didn't go through hell, I am just trying to get an organization to listen to men talk about being subjected to sex crimes.
Bob J.08/29/2019 13:05
BUT the Socialism Lovers in the USA keep claiming Japan, China, and a whole list of these kinds of Countries have better Lives than the USA with it's Constitutional Republic !!!!
Ifath C.08/29/2019 08:38
I really really really hate how the law make for rape or sexual assault.. that made me think that this is a joke towards rape victims.. like some countries only have 2 years jail for that .. for this kind of crimes it should be death sentences because to me rape is also same as killing someone because rape not only physically but mentally destroy a person that suffers rest of their life .. that shameful to a country where woman can’t walk freely with fear of being raped
Mamunur R.08/29/2019 08:35
Thats the real face of women empowerment
Rafael M.08/28/2019 14:13
The metoo movement has also destroyed lives with false accusations. But I'm glad to see when it actually does something right