back

How taking a knee became a protest symbol

From the Super Bowl halftime show to the streets of cities around the U.S., this is how taking a knee became a political symbol.

02/14/2022 6:21 PMupdated: 02/14/2022 6:23 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:47

    How taking a knee became a protest symbol

  2. 4:46

    The life of Kendrick Lamar

  3. 4:25

    High school student tests gendered dress codes

  4. 5:04

    This mom is teaching her young sons consent

  5. 5:02

    "Violence in homes is normalized in our country:" Angelina Jolie on violence against women

  6. 5:40

    The history of Black History Month

4 comments

  • Lola B.
    26 minutes

    👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼

  • Aleks K.
    an hour

    It says & shows, never trust them anymore, they can betray you anytime, so friends 'Beware'

  • Clinton O.
    an hour

    Lovely 🌹

  • Robert P.
    an hour

    It’s a political statement by those who are wealthy and unaffected

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.