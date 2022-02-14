back
How taking a knee became a protest symbol
From the Super Bowl halftime show to the streets of cities around the U.S., this is how taking a knee became a political symbol.
02/14/2022 6:21 PMupdated: 02/14/2022 6:23 PM
4 comments
Lola B.26 minutes
👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼
Aleks K.an hour
It says & shows, never trust them anymore, they can betray you anytime, so friends 'Beware'
Clinton O.an hour
Lovely 🌹
Robert P.an hour
It’s a political statement by those who are wealthy and unaffected