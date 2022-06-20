How the Brooklyn library is fighting book bans
Books are being banned across the country from schools. So the Brooklyn library came up with a plan ...
He’s “America’s Black Attorney General”
He represents families of victims of police brutality and has become known as “America’s Black attorney general.” Ben Crump told Brut what keeps him going, as a new documentary, “CIVIL,” explores his life’s mission … #tribeca2022
What do you know about Juneteenth?
Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here's what it commemorates...
A day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa
She raps about the Earth ... as the Earth. Brut spent a day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa.
Why Tyler Perry never lost faith
“Black women are my world.” At the Tribeca Festival, Tyler Perry told us about what keeps him going ... #Tribeca2022
Graduates gift Pride flags after anti-LGBTQ+ policy
Instead of shaking his hand, these graduates of gave their school’s interim president #Pride flags to protest an anti-LGBTQ+ policy. #lgbtq+ #protest #graduation #news #fyp
To save money on rent, he moved into his cubicle
His employers refused to give him a performance review or a raise. So this man moved into his cubicle at work ... because he couldn't afford his rent. Here's what happened next.
Inside the troubled teen industry
"When I was 16, I was kidnapped in the middle of the night ..." Their parents sent them to boarding schools and wilderness therapy camps to "fix" their attitudes. Years later, these survivors of the "troubled teen industry" are speaking up about what they went through …
Oxford High School shooting survivor on living with trauma
She survived a school shooting by climbing out of a window. Now, an activist for gun reform, Zoe Touray speaks to Brut about how to cope with trauma and how she's fighting to end gun violence.
Why some people don't want kids
"There's no natural internal drive to nurture another human for 18 to 25 years." More and more people are deciding not to have kids. Here's why ...
Survivors of Sandy Hook speak about their trauma
"We are the kids that have grown up with this trauma." They survived the Sandy Hook shooting when they were 8 years old. Now, at 18, they are fighting to end gun violence. #marchforourlives #sandyhook