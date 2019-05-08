How The Citizenship Question Could Skew The Census
From the number of congressional seats to the distribution of federal funds, the U.S. Census is a big deal. Brut spoke with a sociologist about why the Supreme Court's decision about including a question about citizenship status could change everything.
Your citizenship status could soon be under the scrutiny of the Department of Commerce due to politics. If the Supreme Court law justices side with the department, there could be national changes to the 2020 U.S. Census. Andrew Beveridge is a sociology professor and president of Social Explorer, which analyzes data to inform the government and businesses.
“There is a concern that if they ask citizenship on the short form or the general census, it will cut down response rates particularly among noncitizens.” says, Andrew Beveridge. So if areas are undercounted, they will get less of the resources that they would get if they were properly counted, and then the second thing is power. What it will do is it will distort redistricting.”
A natural experiment was done using the 2010 data that shows that it would cut the response rate for the whole census by about 9 percent for households that have one person that can't be confirmed as a citizen in it.
The effects would be in areas which have a large number of not of noncitizens. Just like the Texas border, the Southwest, California, New York, Chicago, Florida, all of those places will be very heavily affected by this by this addition. The experiment was carried out when Obama was president. The whole toxic atmosphere toward immigration that the Trump administration seeks to favor was not in play at all.
He followed the lead of other social scientists, and filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court law justices, to debunk political lies being spread by Trump administration officials — like that the citizenship question has been asked before on the census, or that adding the question could help restore voting rights.
The Supreme Court is expected to vote on the matter in June.
Glinda S.05/30/2019 22:36
I don't care. Your legal. Or not. Illegals should not be rewarded or the cities and States that harbor illegals
Chris G.05/28/2019 12:22
Don't count illegals....DEPORT them
Wayne R.05/27/2019 15:24
A census is to count people. The government does not need to know ANYTHING else except, I live here, one human, one being.
Jeff H.05/24/2019 00:18
The question should be are you a citizen or here legally? If the answer is no then I don't care what kind of response you get.
David W.05/23/2019 13:46
Rub rock salt .
Jan K.05/18/2019 20:14
Yeah the only times government likes the homelessness
April W.05/17/2019 17:30
I know it is unpleasant to hear, but, the census is used to allocate tax dollars for infrastructure. Why would we count non taxpayer households?
Billy E.05/17/2019 00:34
Y the F would you let a non citizen vote...are u Fn stupid
Steve Z.05/15/2019 16:44
Thank you I will vote! TRUMP 2020
Shari L.05/13/2019 12:26
If you are not a citizen of the United States you cannot register to vote. Only citizens can vote and you should have a valid photo ID card. If you want to vote, please go through proper channels, become a citizen and then you can vote.
Ken D.05/12/2019 19:11
Screw you, you leftist assclown, they are not legal, get it, not legal. Sad that we have to repeat that for these mental midgets. They are not entitled to anything, not benefits, not voting, not being here.
Norman H.05/10/2019 20:50
Illegals should not be here so they shouldn't be counted in the census
Carlos A.05/10/2019 12:23
You lose america and now you loosing your morality. Desperation call for stupid ideas. Illegal immigration is not fair for the minority class and the legal migrant
Cathy G.05/10/2019 00:36
U shouldn’t be here Illegally in the first place!
Alex E.05/08/2019 17:47
Brut is against America
Alex E.05/08/2019 17:47
Brut is fake
Brut05/08/2019 13:58
Elizabeth T.05/08/2019 13:42
If you are not a u.s. citizen and are in the country illegally , then you should not be calculated as part of the US census, period. You should not be here, hence there is no need to provide any of you with any resources. You want resources, come here LEGALLY. Then we can help you. It is as simple as that.
Ricky S.05/08/2019 12:11
if you are not an American citizen, then you cant vote