How the National Popular Vote Bill Would Redistribute Power
If the popular vote determined election results, President Bush and President Trump wouldn't have won. 😲 Meet the man behind the popular vote legislation that's already been enacted in 14 states. 🗳️
Dr. John Koza Is Preaching the Gospel of the Popular Vote
The U.S. Electoral College politics dates back to the 1787 Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, where a body of electors was formed. This group would have the definitive say on the country’s governance. Each presidential election, candidates’ campaign in a state-by-state race, not only to win the maximum number of votes, but also to win their respective electoral votes. The number of electors varies by state: Alabama, for example, has nine; Florida has 29; Massachusetts has 11; Vermont has three. The power to determine the president of the United States is ultimately reserved for the 538 electors, as candidates race to win at least 270 electoral votes in the general election.
Most states award electoral votes on a winner-takes-all basis, meaning that the candidate to win the most votes in a given state will take all of that state’s electoral votes, as well. Nebraska and Maine are the only two states that do not follow the winner-takes-all rule. Electoral votes are instead allocated proportionally.
In the 2016 race, Trump won in many of the Southern states and across parts of the Midwest, awarding him 304 electoral votes, compared to Hillary Clinton’s 227, winning him the election. Despite Trump’s Electoral College victory, Clinton won nearly 3 million more nationwide votes than Trump.
Two of the last three U.S. presidents have lost the popular vote. Dr. John Koza thinks the country is overdue for new solutions. Koza’s new bill would give each state’s electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. 14 states and Washington, D.C. have enacted the National Popular Vote bill. Several more states are considering it. In May 2019, the bill was vetoed by governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak.
Brut.
- 74.0k
- 661
- 382
337 comments
Chris S.06/30/2019 21:31
So if say 4 people run for President, 26 % of the vote would carry the election? Majority rules you say.......you may not be happy with that kind of outcome. You need to stop drinking the creek water.
Jim D.06/30/2019 20:37
Trump would have won the popular vote if legal citizens and the living votes were only counted.
Hollis M.06/30/2019 20:30
Yes they did. Not right
Arnie A.06/30/2019 17:32
Right now there are DEMOCRATS Over 30 years old living in their mom's Basement Calling our Billionaire PRESIDENT a loser.
Richard W.06/30/2019 17:07
Anyone who doesn't understand the importance of the electoral college is completely uneducated and in denial....
Greg M.06/30/2019 16:58
#1 The election of the POTUS is the one and only Nationwide Election. #2 During the creation of the Electoral College (EC) it also took into account slavery. #3 The EC has not changed in the sense that it provides for representation of needs for ALL Americans and not just the most populated states despite the abolishment of slavery. #4 Each state sets their own rules for how their Electors of the EC cast their votes. (The ultimate rule under the U.S. Constitution is that the Electors themselves may vote however they choose and even against the will of the people if they so choose.) #5 Yes people vote and not land masses. However, the needs of and focus of the urbanite, the suburbanites, the ruralists, and the city folk will never be the same. The POTUS is to be elected to provide for the needs of ALL Americans. While my city may need better streets the rural farmer doesn't need street repair in his cornfield. Even though we are both Americans, we are not the same when it comes to needs. #6 You can't argue for or against the EC if you haven't taken the time to educate yourself on how it works in its entirety. Just going off media driven or emotion driven narratives is idiotic at best. While everyone is entitled to their opinions (educated or uneducated) that does not make them right or wrong. I would prefer educated but that will never happen. Political education these days seems to begin and end with whatever is spoon fed to the masses by current politicians and the media. It truly is sad.
Jeff T.06/30/2019 16:05
Not going to happen Zippy! If you are pushing this, then you are the enemy, and must be defeated by any means necessary!!!!!
James L.06/30/2019 15:48
This guy is a moron. The system works fine, except for the whiners that lost an election. IF we went by popular vote, you simply campaign in California, Texas, New York, and Florida, and to hell with the rest of the country. The current system allows EACH state to be heard, not just the populated ones. Big baby democrat whiners at their most pathetic. The probable reason democrats want open borders --- simply to gain government dependent democrat voters. Wake up people.
Pamela A.06/30/2019 15:45
This guy is so full of himself. The founders made us a republic not a democracy. That's what's called wisdom because with the electoral college all votes matter not just a few populated states. Small states would never get representation with this person's plan. Keep the electoral college!!
Christopher B.06/30/2019 15:34
Shut up u butt hurt lib.
Barry I.06/30/2019 12:28
I pray that the left never gets its way on this. I don't my country run by those living in California. also it would take and act of congress to change it and I know that no person on the right will ever stand for this.
Jeff S.06/30/2019 12:22
I thought lying Hillary said if trump did not accept the outcome of the election that it was unamerican so does that mean that all democrats are UnAmerican??
Mitch H.06/30/2019 12:14
Of course the electoral college should NOT be abolished. How about this for a change in voting laws......if you are too stupid to understand WHY the electoral college is necessary, then you cannot cast a ballot.
Dan C.06/30/2019 11:54
Absolutely!!!!
Mary L.06/30/2019 06:05
In my opinion, Gore won both the Popular Vote and the Electoral College, it was Jeb Bush (GW's brother) and the Secretary of the State that gave it to Bush, they "both" stole the election from Gore. Oh, but how Jeb got his PAYBACK, he deserved it, he made a FOOL of himself in the 2016 election!
Bev W.06/30/2019 03:56
trouble is cheatin,which fordecades has been going on,thts why you need id -not one without the other.plus you have paid commie cheaters workin at the polls,this system will never be fixed cause theres more cheaters then legit voters
Dominic P.06/30/2019 03:44
Never s problem until Obama’s girl got whipped.
Alice T.06/30/2019 01:10
We may never have another honest election . Trump is responsible for that . Like it or not it’s true .
Jimsey B.06/30/2019 00:51
Destruction of the Republic
John T.06/29/2019 23:16
Still mad that Trump won?...boo hoo...you're gonna hate 2020 too.