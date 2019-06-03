How the National Popular Vote Bill Would Redistribute Power

Dr. John Koza Is Preaching the Gospel of the Popular Vote

The U.S. Electoral College politics dates back to the 1787 Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, where a body of electors was formed. This group would have the definitive say on the country’s governance. Each presidential election, candidates’ campaign in a state-by-state race, not only to win the maximum number of votes, but also to win their respective electoral votes. The number of electors varies by state: Alabama, for example, has nine; Florida has 29; Massachusetts has 11; Vermont has three. The power to determine the president of the United States is ultimately reserved for the 538 electors, as candidates race to win at least 270 electoral votes in the general election.

Most states award electoral votes on a winner-takes-all basis, meaning that the candidate to win the most votes in a given state will take all of that state’s electoral votes, as well. Nebraska and Maine are the only two states that do not follow the winner-takes-all rule. Electoral votes are instead allocated proportionally.

In the 2016 race, Trump won in many of the Southern states and across parts of the Midwest, awarding him 304 electoral votes, compared to Hillary Clinton’s 227, winning him the election. Despite Trump’s Electoral College victory, Clinton won nearly 3 million more nationwide votes than Trump.

Two of the last three U.S. presidents have lost the popular vote. Dr. John Koza thinks the country is overdue for new solutions. Koza’s new bill would give each state’s electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. 14 states and Washington, D.C. have enacted the National Popular Vote bill. Several more states are considering it. In May 2019, the bill was vetoed by governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak.

