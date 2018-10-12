back

How the New Supreme Court Could Uproot America

Kavanaugh's confirmed — now what? These three issues are at stake — and new rulings could uproot American society. ⚖️

10/12/2018 5:01 PM
  • 39.0k
  • 13

Politics

11 comments

  • Norma L.
    10/21/2018 05:11

    Kavanaugh and trump and trumps administration have all got to go!

  • Gary B.
    10/14/2018 01:45

    This is why you never vote REPUBLICAN.

  • George C.
    10/14/2018 00:29

    Maybe they wanted him there to uphold the constitution.

  • Joy M.
    10/13/2018 16:46

    And do even know what is on the current docket ???? That is a big NO.

  • Aminae Z.
    10/13/2018 13:05

    🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻

  • Christine G.
    10/13/2018 09:58

    Google, Gamble versus us case number 1 7 6 46. It explains why they wanted this judge on the bench by October and the reasons why

  • Donald B.
    10/13/2018 06:45

    Now democrats will do everything to impeach...if they win in November......vote RED

  • Chris P.
    10/13/2018 04:22

    Now u get some tissues

  • Nicholas G.
    10/12/2018 22:14

    Yeah but I bet if there was a liberal leaning supreme Court there would be no problem would there.

  • Nicole L.
    10/12/2018 20:56

    Vote blue come November if you want to change anything

  • Richard C.
    10/12/2018 20:47

    How do you uproot the root bound?