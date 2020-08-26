back
How to give a first spouse convention speech
When it comes to convention speeches, first spouses seem to follow a blueprint...
08/26/2020 6:51 PM
And even more
- 2:57
Portland mayor blasts Trump on protests
- 3:57
Republicans who flip-flopped on Trump
- 2:07
Donald Trump's "unconventional" character, explained at the RNC
- 2:40
Jacob Blake's father gives powerful speech at the March on Washington
- 5:05
Who are the Boogaloo Bois?
- 4:13
Donald Trump on the African American community
48 comments
Margaret T.6 hours
Her speech is a photocopy if Michelle's. Did she think people wouldn't remember? Wouldn't notice? Yep dumb as Trump.
Sarita M.11 hours
Melania is out of her league. To clarify, not because English is not her first language, but I do not get a sense of confidence, like she's forced into this spotlight she didnt seek...oh wait, it's all coming back to me why now 😁
Cindy O.16 hours
Look a like outfitshttps://images.app.goo.gl/ZqvPgQRiJSGEpNum9
Mel T.21 hours
The way Melania talks and stares into the crowds gives me the creeps. As if an alien is talking reassuring earthlings they will not blow up the earth which is basically what they will do. 👽👾
Margaret S.a day
Melania is the same fake. Ignorant, fool as her " husband"
Theodora F.2 days
The original First Lady❤️❤️❤️
Judilka L.2 days
Poor Melanie she lie you can see is not happy wife is not the dress 👗 is about not passion speech you can see someone do it for her
Vasil V.2 days
Disgusting hoe and orange racoon are running the WH
Barbara C.3 days
Please vote blue America
Barbara C.3 days
Vote Blue America
Sarah F.3 days
Her father was high up in the Communist Party, maybe she borrowed his old uniform.......
Claire B.3 days
Comrade even Melania is such a pathetic joke
Claire B.3 days
🤣😂🤪😂🤪😂🤪😂🤣🤣@Comrade Natasha Nogoodski in her Russian Tank Commander's dress. All she needed were a pair of Black Jack boots and a riding crop and a hat
Valerie F.3 days
Melanoma has had so many face lifts I am surprised she can shut her eyes. She looks as if she is wearing a gestapo uniform and she lies non stop about the chimpanzee in chief.
James K.3 days
Remember when America was great Before the trumps
Donald M.4 days
180,000 less voters in the US. Good job Trump. Trump divided our country he is the most corrupt of all.
Sylvien V.4 days
Melania is just a sexy Playboy Girl...Sex Bombshell! Every Sugar daddy would like screw her!
Lori J.4 days
God Bless You Frist Lady ⚘💕
Anne S.4 days
Those eyes, she doesn't look connected with what she ours saying
Monday Lee4 days
I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, and my Liver was bad. I saw a post about Dr. Apala Herbs that cures HIV,CANCER,HSV, FATTY LIVER, and lots more…. I contacted him and told him about my health, he asked me not to worry anymore that he’s going to prepare the medicine and send it to me in my country. 3 days after sending I received the package and I took the medicine as prescribed by him and I was cured from HIV Virus. I took the medicine for 14 days,and the medicine has no Negative Influence, it only helped me get cured, you can as well WhatsApp him +2349051798469 or contact him via email: [email protected] he also special on cureing 1. HIV/AIDS 2. HERPES 3. CANCER 4. ALS 5. HEPATITIS B 6. DIABETES 7. HUMAN PAPILOMA VIRUS DISEASE(HPV) 8. ALZHEIMER 9. LUPUS (Lupus Vulgaris or Lupus Erythematosus) https://www.facebook.com/drapalaherbalhome/