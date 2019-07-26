How to Sleep Better
Sleepy? The blue light from this video won't help — but these five tips from a holistic psychiatrist can help you get the best rest possible. 😴
Sleep is your magic ingredient
Having trouble sleeping? 6 tips to help you sleep better. Brought to you by Dr. Ellen Vora, Holistic psychiatrist.
Tip 1: Make sleep a priority - Set aside no more than eight hours for sleep. The recommended amount of sleep for a healthy adult is at least seven hours. Most people don't need more than eight hours in bed to achieve this goal.
Tip 2: Manage light exposure - Create a room that's ideal for sleeping. Often, this means cool, dark and quiet. Exposure to light might make it more challenging to fall asleep.
Tip 3: Unplug - Avoid prolonged use of light-emitting screens just before bedtime. Consider using room-darkening shades, earplugs, a fan or other devices to create an environment that suits your needs.
Tip 4: Avoid sugar and caffeine - Our diet is built on a foundation of refined carbohydrates, sugar, rosé, and milkshakes disguised as coffee drinks and so we're all on a blood sugar roller coaster.
Tip 5: Recognize the signs of over-tiredness - Doing calming activities before bedtime, such as taking a bath or using relaxation techniques, might promote better sleep.
Tip 6: Manage your stress - Try to resolve your worries or concerns before bedtime. Jot down what's on your mind and then set it aside for tomorrow. Stress management might help. Start with the basics, such as getting organized, setting priorities and delegating tasks. Meditation also can ease anxiety.
“Sleep is your magic ingredient. It's really the most important thing that you can do for your health, your well-being, your mood, your productivity. So, start to recognize that, it's essential and that you want to sleep more, and then you make it a priority by getting a sense of what time you need to wake up in the morning and to get enough hours of sleep,” concludes Dr. Vora.
Brut.
- 442.7k
- 1.9k
- 56
20 comments
Mariam Y.07/31/2019 15:11
😍☺😴
Fatimah R.07/31/2019 01:18
I don’t study medical, I IMPLEMENT IT and now u know the reason. Okay?
Anderson R.07/30/2019 22:36
listen
Zinnairah K.07/30/2019 22:09
, lets practice this 🙌
Shafi U.07/30/2019 07:40
I like it Thanks
Riccardo R.07/29/2019 23:48
Liar Liar. I want to put down your butt on fire.
Em M.07/29/2019 23:25
At first glance i saw 5 tips to help you sleep brother
Marie A.07/29/2019 10:14
Criza Chenis A. Lucena I will keep tagging you
Siddique Q.07/29/2019 06:56
Ok
Teresita C.07/28/2019 23:38
Sleep is one of my problem, thank you for the tips!
Mohamed B.07/28/2019 19:26
Hi baby yes my princess I love you you are my hart you are my wife I love you
Khan B.07/28/2019 17:47
Like you
Musa M.07/28/2019 12:11
Bit
Adel C.07/27/2019 23:20
Light plenty candles? You are looking for a fire? Nuts!🙄If you are sleepy..Sleep!
Fareesh I.07/27/2019 20:44
❤️
Sai Y.07/27/2019 15:01
for you to get more sleep:’)
Dr-Aslam P.07/27/2019 10:41
Best
Ronald M.07/27/2019 00:54
What the hell is a "holistic" psychiatrist?
Brut07/26/2019 21:18
Special thanks to .
Brut07/26/2019 13:35
Dark red walls dripping black ooze. A man bursting from a hotel closet that grabs you with a tentacle. These aren't scenes from a horror movie — they're vivid hallucinations people had during sleep paralysis. 😴😱20