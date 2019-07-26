How to Sleep Better

Sleep is your magic ingredient

Having trouble sleeping? 6 tips to help you sleep better. Brought to you by Dr. Ellen Vora, Holistic psychiatrist.

Tip 1: Make sleep a priority - Set aside no more than eight hours for sleep. The recommended amount of sleep for a healthy adult is at least seven hours. Most people don't need more than eight hours in bed to achieve this goal.

Tip 2: Manage light exposure - Create a room that's ideal for sleeping. Often, this means cool, dark and quiet. Exposure to light might make it more challenging to fall asleep.

Tip 3: Unplug - Avoid prolonged use of light-emitting screens just before bedtime. Consider using room-darkening shades, earplugs, a fan or other devices to create an environment that suits your needs.

Tip 4: Avoid sugar and caffeine - Our diet is built on a foundation of refined carbohydrates, sugar, rosé, and milkshakes disguised as coffee drinks and so we're all on a blood sugar roller coaster.

Tip 5: Recognize the signs of over-tiredness - Doing calming activities before bedtime, such as taking a bath or using relaxation techniques, might promote better sleep.

Tip 6: Manage your stress - Try to resolve your worries or concerns before bedtime. Jot down what's on your mind and then set it aside for tomorrow. Stress management might help. Start with the basics, such as getting organized, setting priorities and delegating tasks. Meditation also can ease anxiety.

“Sleep is your magic ingredient. It's really the most important thing that you can do for your health, your well-being, your mood, your productivity. So, start to recognize that, it's essential and that you want to sleep more, and then you make it a priority by getting a sense of what time you need to wake up in the morning and to get enough hours of sleep,” concludes Dr. Vora.

Brut.