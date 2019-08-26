How Trump’s Trade War Will Cost You
President Trump's trade war with China will reportedly cost the average American household $1,000 in 2019. From sneakers to smartphones, here are eight items that will soon cost you more. 💸
Products that could be affected
8 items that will cost more because of President Trump’s trade war with China…If a trade deal isn't reached, JP Morgan estimates the 10% tariffs will cost the average American household $1,000 this year. Soon, it may be hard to find a Chinese-made product on a store shelf that doesn't have a higher price tag because of new U.S. tariffs. Here are 8 products that will cost more:
Clothing - 42% of all clothing sold in the U.S. is imported from China. Footwear (sneakers, sandals, ski boots) - 70% of the footwear sold in the U.S. is imported from China. Smartwatches - Some consumer electronics — like smart watches, fitness trackers, and Bluetooth headphones like Air Pods — will see tariffs. Sporting goods like tennis balls, footballs, soccer balls, baseballs, and softballs. Smartphones such as iPhones, and most importantly china iPhone manufacturing. Most iPhone manufacturing and assembly takes place in China. Laptops like the MacBook, and PC laptops. Video game consoles such as Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo and a mass number of children’s toys. (based on data from the American Apparel & Footwear Association)
If a trade deal isn't reached, JP Morgan estimates Trump’s tariffs will cost the average American household $1,000 in 2019 and President Trump has threatened to raise that to 15%. President Donald Trump announced double-barreled new tariffs on Chinese imports Friday after Beijing said it would retaliate against Trump's latest duties with its own tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. products. On Sept. 1, 2019, a tariff on some of the $300 billion in Chinese imports that was slated to be 10% instead will be 15%, Trump said. It's not clear how much of the new tariffs will be passed to American shoppers and how much can be absorbed by U.S. retailers, but at least a portion is likely to result in higher retail prices.
Brut.
128 comments
Konata L.09/19/2019 04:58
Hint Whole place down bank charges changing my u.s money bank draft everybody buying it down home here , I have to sign then after everybody will come off bank security linx then after American airlines will operate . Working on it. Tv tech. Baba. Jean St. Arima Trinidad by the weilding shop where you from? You stuck here I have to sign to get you girls back home america, even Tyra banks Scotia bank will be coming off.
Da L.09/01/2019 03:04
I don't dill with China why keep dilling with them like we got something to do with what they send over to the USA it something going on that us all don't know as people if something brake out
Rufus H.09/01/2019 02:36
The man is delusional
Kevin S.09/01/2019 01:30
I hope China made goods do go up in price. People Can but the American made Products instead.
Michael W.09/01/2019 00:37
F china
Beto L.09/01/2019 00:31
and so I guess the odds are against us or ????
Phillip G.08/31/2019 23:53
spend a little bit more and buy American or shop at Goodwill
Kevin R.08/31/2019 21:52
I only buy American and always have so no effect on me!
Duane H.08/31/2019 19:19
Rudy does you ur brain work right your making a fool of yourself
Ed H.08/31/2019 18:28
you stupid, idiotic, brainless, clueless, mentally deficient dead head, WE OWE CHINA TRILLIONS, and your putting tarifs on them? are you trying for bankruptcy number 12? that means every u.s. citizen, since that vaccuum between your ears is losing suction
Courtland P.08/31/2019 18:27
This is fake news.
Ann H.08/31/2019 17:58
This seriously doesn’t scare me. I grew up on hand me downs and climbing trees. Try again
Rodolfo M.08/31/2019 17:36
He need to be remove from the office he is not a good leader to this country
Joanna H.08/31/2019 17:11
LOL this guy just can’t tell the truth. I have been in the import export business for over 30 yrs now. We have been collecting taxes on imports the whole time I have been doing my job. I deal with it every day.
Ann L.08/31/2019 16:42
most people cann do with out the junk from china so tariffs should not bother any one.
Franklin E.08/31/2019 15:58
Thank god for president trump for standing up to them where no one else would.
Ron S.08/31/2019 15:50
Good
Glenn S.08/31/2019 15:15
Let things read Made in America,,,
Bill D.08/31/2019 13:33
1000 ?? Thats it??
Clay A.08/31/2019 12:35
Stop buying from them and start producing all that stuff here. We never should buy from another country what we can produce ourselves. By American's for American's