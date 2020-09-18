back
Howard Zinn on how history is taught
Donald Trump recently blasted the work of historian Howard Zinn as "propaganda." Here is Zinn discussing the importance of rethinking how we view the triumphs and tragedies of U.S. history.
09/18/2020 7:37 PM
30 comments
Sean M.4 days
Loved his book. One of the best histories I've ever read.
Anastasia P.5 days
Teaching with honesty not a political agenda
Aurélie A.09/21/2020 21:42
Trump vs Zinn :
Gi M.09/21/2020 17:48
This anarchist is not a hero, but the one of the folks that this man warns US about....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQPsKvG6WMI&t=1s&ab_channel=West
Alicia P.09/21/2020 10:37
The true definition of a hero is to stand for the right to examine and challenge the moment come to the decision you make by thoroughly looking at every aspect of the issue from all views especially the ones who lived it. To fight for the truth you find there no matter the opposition but to always listen as well.
Milind K.09/20/2020 22:36
Respect for Howard Zinn and his wisdom!
Carmen M.09/20/2020 21:43
Howard Zinn is awesome!! Very intelligent. Something that Trump’s not. Trump is really dumb and has no idea of history so he bad mouth people who are smarter then him.
Louisa O.09/20/2020 18:34
Kids should be ashamed of u as president!!
Anne S.09/20/2020 18:19
History is often written by the victors.
Larry R.09/20/2020 02:54
Criticism from a dimwitted moron who thinks George Washington took out the British airports in the revolutionary war!!!! Yea That’s who I’m going to listen to!!🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Glenn F.09/19/2020 08:39
And you want to change that Mmmmm how Sometimes you can't change everything Slowly slowly
Yenn V.09/19/2020 06:34
Oh please. She’s an opportunist. Birds of a feather...
Anindita K.09/19/2020 05:00
Tremendous wisdom, there is no more land to be "discovered". This is only possible when we stop expansionism, exploitation of Natural and human resources ...This will happen only and only when we move towards a higher consciousness.
Tari B.09/19/2020 04:43
A very wise man 👌🏼👏🏼
Mary A.09/19/2020 04:14
I love his book . I think people should know his history , and become more stronger and more educated .
Bernd S.09/19/2020 04:03
What can one expect of a Nation which values "Freedom of Speech" higher than Life (=functioning healthcare etc.) They rather allow literal NAZI-parades incl. tiki-torches, Swastikas and Antisemitist shoutings, than improve their social security... They are proud of having defeated the NAZIs, and let them grow within their own Nation. Thankfully it's a minority, but a very LOUD minority. And those who shout the loudest get the attention.
Bernd S.09/19/2020 04:01
Vote this charlatan and clown out. November. All together.
Carol D.09/19/2020 02:44
This liar reads off a teleprompter and if asked 10 minutes later what he talked about , he wouldnt have a clue , the dumbest ever.
Justin B.09/19/2020 01:29
I highly recommend his peoples history of the US.
Francisco S.09/18/2020 23:58
Long Live Robert Reich.