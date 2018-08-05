Humanizing The Homeless Through Their Signs

This artist has bought 1,500 signs from homeless people — and he's sharing their stories with the world.
219 comments
Sara H.08/30/2019 09:26
A wonderful man! God bless you!
Tania G.08/20/2019 18:36
Great work Admirable👏🏻
Man G.08/20/2019 15:50
He should try being homeless..
Luz R.08/19/2019 23:09
There is 1 specific person in holyoke ma and his sign says I love weed so how do I explore this since I take care of my habbit?
Sergio O.08/16/2019 03:36
Nice gesture but, isn’t he taking at the moment the tools of their trade?
Lolly B.08/14/2019 20:33
Love this
LaVone B.08/14/2019 16:16
You have a kind heart sir; thanks for sharing.
Joe F.08/13/2019 23:56
I’m glad he’s helping. Most bums are able to work, but choose not too. Just yesterday, as I was walking towards a gas station to get a drink, a young bum yelled out “gtfo of my country” I couldnt help but laugh. This guy was in his late 20 early 30s fully capable of working and white. Some people don’t appreciate what they have. Smh
Danny B.08/13/2019 14:19
And at the same time we're letting in millions of illegals
Brad H.08/12/2019 00:52
hero
James L.08/11/2019 18:28
I gave a homeless couple a tent and used to chill with them a lot they were cool people
Daniel P.08/11/2019 00:10
Beautiful ❤️
Carolle D.08/10/2019 23:17
I used to give a homeless guy in New York fruits and sometimes money. One day he said to me never do LSD. Because, it stands for Lucifer, Satan and the Devil.
Juliano S.08/10/2019 14:15
Amazing man
Steven J.02/08/2019 08:04
A little food for thought. Pretend you gave 10 homeless people each $5. 9 bought alcohol/drugs with it while 1 bought food. Don't you think it was still worth it even if it was just 1 person who truly needed it? If you're in a position to help then help!
Paul J.02/01/2019 14:57
I think a lot of people don't help the homeless because there so many people faking it and they ruin it for people who are
Anthony F.01/01/2019 22:32
wow
Jannicke Y.08/31/2018 21:36
This is a human that’s have an old soal. He connect with people even tru a video. You are doing a good job in this world-awareness’
Jintu D.08/31/2018 03:01
Ur really good mane sir
Ezzac B.08/30/2018 06:56
But y r thy homeless as Americans are rich and. Country is super power .. and For instance, Neta Crawford, a co-director of the Cost of Wars Project at Brown University, has estimated that total war spending in Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan since 2001 is approaching $5 trillion. Of that, roughly $2 trillion is attributable to Afghanistan.Aug 21, 2017 ..now y can't thy make home to those 554000 across US