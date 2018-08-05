back

Humanizing The Homeless Through Their Signs

This artist has bought 1,500 signs from homeless people — and he's sharing their stories with the world.

08/05/2018 9:01 PM
219 comments

  • Sara H.
    08/30/2019 09:26

    A wonderful man! God bless you!

  • Tania G.
    08/20/2019 18:36

    Great work Admirable👏🏻

  • Man G.
    08/20/2019 15:50

    He should try being homeless..

  • Luz R.
    08/19/2019 23:09

    There is 1 specific person in holyoke ma and his sign says I love weed so how do I explore this since I take care of my habbit?

  • Sergio O.
    08/16/2019 03:36

    Nice gesture but, isn’t he taking at the moment the tools of their trade?

  • Lolly B.
    08/14/2019 20:33

    Love this

  • LaVone B.
    08/14/2019 16:16

    You have a kind heart sir; thanks for sharing.

  • Joe F.
    08/13/2019 23:56

    I’m glad he’s helping. Most bums are able to work, but choose not too. Just yesterday, as I was walking towards a gas station to get a drink, a young bum yelled out “gtfo of my country” I couldnt help but laugh. This guy was in his late 20 early 30s fully capable of working and white. Some people don’t appreciate what they have. Smh

  • Danny B.
    08/13/2019 14:19

    And at the same time we're letting in millions of illegals

  • Brad H.
    08/12/2019 00:52

    hero

  • James L.
    08/11/2019 18:28

    I gave a homeless couple a tent and used to chill with them a lot they were cool people

  • Daniel P.
    08/11/2019 00:10

    Beautiful ❤️

  • Carolle D.
    08/10/2019 23:17

    I used to give a homeless guy in New York fruits and sometimes money. One day he said to me never do LSD. Because, it stands for Lucifer, Satan and the Devil.

  • Juliano S.
    08/10/2019 14:15

    Amazing man

  • Steven J.
    02/08/2019 08:04

    A little food for thought. Pretend you gave 10 homeless people each $5. 9 bought alcohol/drugs with it while 1 bought food. Don't you think it was still worth it even if it was just 1 person who truly needed it? If you're in a position to help then help!

  • Paul J.
    02/01/2019 14:57

    I think a lot of people don't help the homeless because there so many people faking it and they ruin it for people who are

  • Anthony F.
    01/01/2019 22:32

    wow

  • Jannicke Y.
    08/31/2018 21:36

    This is a human that’s have an old soal. He connect with people even tru a video. You are doing a good job in this world-awareness’

  • Jintu D.
    08/31/2018 03:01

    Ur really good mane sir

  • Ezzac B.
    08/30/2018 06:56

    But y r thy homeless as Americans are rich and. Country is super power .. and For instance, Neta Crawford, a co-director of the Cost of Wars Project at Brown University, has estimated that total war spending in Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan since 2001 is approaching $5 trillion. Of that, roughly $2 trillion is attributable to Afghanistan.Aug 21, 2017 ..now y can't thy make home to those 554000 across US