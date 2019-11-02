ICE Plans to Deport Mother Recovering From Cancer
His mother's cancer is now in remission. But she's also now been in ICE custody for over two months. Now, he's fighting to stop her from being deported.
Making a nationwide call for her release
ICE is deporting his mother, who is recovering from cancer. Cristian Padilla Romero's mother, Tania Romero, has stage 4 oral cancer. She’s also been in ICE custody for over 2 months. Now, she is facing deportation to Honduras. Romero started a petition and the hashtag #ReleaseTaniaNow to share her story. They left Honduras when he was 7. He is also undocumented but protected by his DACA status. He is now a doctoral student at Yale University.
“It's heartbreaking. I don't know whether word. You know, like any son or daughter would feel it from whether is going through something like this. I mean, I. Yeah. Like I said, I feel like I fear her potential death. I mean, I fear her health declined severely, which for someone like her could mean that. She wouldn't be able to receive any significant care there. And so, it would. Yeah, it's we expect if that does happen to her health to decline and then not be able to receive any sort of adequate care. She was diagnosed in late 2016 with the oral cancer. They grew very rapidly, grew into stage four, which is what prompted it like a very immediate I don't know if emergency surgery, which basically cut across the backside of her left neck to the other side. So, she still so she lost a lot of tissue and the skin in general limiting her mobility. And then she received that radiation and chemotherapy for the following months. So, then there's also a shift that I think that in sort of an emphasis on holding people detained for as long as possible, it seems, because it's also business,” Romero tells Brut.
Her children are making a nationwide call for her release – scared she won’t be able to get the treatment she still needs in her native home of Honduras. Romero's children says Elwyn Lopez their mom has always fought to give them a better life – helping one get into a PhD program at Yale. Now they’re fighting for her.
Toby F.12/01/2019 02:27
I feel bad for her but you're not supposed to be here we need to worry about are own
Taj D.12/01/2019 01:04
DACA is being judged in Supreme Court right now isn't it?
Serapia P.11/30/2019 21:45
i entrust you to the Divine Mercy ...Tania Romero...for complete healing and recovery through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph🙏🙏🙏❤
Erendida N.11/30/2019 15:14
I can't find the petition??☹
Marisol M.11/30/2019 13:53
Señor toma el control de todo
Margaret R.11/30/2019 04:01
May God bless her
Hollianne S.11/30/2019 03:13
Because the people in charge are not human...
Jaydin H.11/29/2019 00:08
If only there was some way she could have prevented being deported. Maybe coming here legally or something idk
Emily D.11/28/2019 23:16
My husband is a vet and at 46 yrs old he has the heart of a 70 yr old. 2 massive heart attacks. My aunt had cervical cancer and died w in a month because of no insurance. I'm 43... No drugs, nothing... I can't get my 5 missing teeth fixed. If all of us that are working and paying taxes, can't get healthcare, why should ur mother that's here illegally? She has the choice to go home. Stop making it sound like she's being forced to stay in a detention facility. They will gladly pay for flight to go home. Yes it's sad, but it's not our problem. We have our own sick ppl and children, homeless on the street that need medical care
Gabriela C.11/28/2019 18:40
Dios la cuide!
Taua C.11/28/2019 02:50
May God be with you and your mom and to heal your mom,and God bless
Terri N.11/27/2019 21:04
if you are an illegal alien you don't deserve medical attention in the U.S. I know that people are going to send me hate posts for that. but how many legal aliens or citizens of this country are not receiving aid for this exact situation because there is so much money that is diverted to someone who has no legal right to be here
Juan S.11/27/2019 14:45
Prayers to your mom and your family.
Deborah A.11/27/2019 12:52
Sooo I will say I truly hope she gets care n help. But with being an illegal she knew what she was doing from the beginning. And I will not condone that. She gets free health care and I had a baby without insurance bc it cost my family too much for $1000 per month w a $6000 deductible. So as an American citizen life does suck but what kind of country takes care of illegal aliens n not it’s own born n raised. That’s where the real issue is not these sob stories. Wake up America or we will no longer exist.
Massiel N.11/27/2019 12:00
prayers, I hope she gets the care that she needs. this could happened to any of us!
Destiny B.11/26/2019 03:24
Well... I am sorry BUT you should of came to the usa the right way. 🤷
Bri V.11/25/2019 18:34
Sending prayers ...I hope your mom gets the care and treatment that she needs🙏 and beats cancer !
Connie T.11/25/2019 01:29
Is she here illegally? Did you or the state pay for her treatment? Many questions
Donabel Q.11/23/2019 12:27
Pls have a heart for people like her. Please hear their cry and petition
Nicole P.11/23/2019 10:40
Shared in MD!