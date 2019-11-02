ICE Plans to Deport Mother Recovering From Cancer

Making a nationwide call for her release

ICE is deporting his mother, who is recovering from cancer. Cristian Padilla Romero's mother, Tania Romero, has stage 4 oral cancer. She’s also been in ICE custody for over 2 months. Now, she is facing deportation to Honduras. Romero started a petition and the hashtag #ReleaseTaniaNow to share her story. They left Honduras when he was 7. He is also undocumented but protected by his DACA status. He is now a doctoral student at Yale University.

“It's heartbreaking. I don't know whether word. You know, like any son or daughter would feel it from whether is going through something like this. I mean, I. Yeah. Like I said, I feel like I fear her potential death. I mean, I fear her health declined severely, which for someone like her could mean that. She wouldn't be able to receive any significant care there. And so, it would. Yeah, it's we expect if that does happen to her health to decline and then not be able to receive any sort of adequate care. She was diagnosed in late 2016 with the oral cancer. They grew very rapidly, grew into stage four, which is what prompted it like a very immediate I don't know if emergency surgery, which basically cut across the backside of her left neck to the other side. So, she still so she lost a lot of tissue and the skin in general limiting her mobility. And then she received that radiation and chemotherapy for the following months. So, then there's also a shift that I think that in sort of an emphasis on holding people detained for as long as possible, it seems, because it's also business,” Romero tells Brut.

Her children are making a nationwide call for her release – scared she won’t be able to get the treatment she still needs in her native home of Honduras. Romero's children says Elwyn Lopez their mom has always fought to give them a better life – helping one get into a PhD program at Yale. Now they’re fighting for her.

