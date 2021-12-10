back
Idaho professor's sexist comments about women in the workplace
“If every Nobel prize winner is a man, it’s kind of a cause for celebration.” After this professor’s sexist remarks went viral, hundreds of people showed up to his university in protest ...
12/10/2021 6:32 PMupdated: 12/10/2021 6:34 PM
Mitch B.23 minutes
Does he have a show on Fox or newsmax yet ?
Bob C.an hour
I woman trained me well she was a great engineer.. not all are like that same for men
Melita G.an hour
I like it when they are this honest and present themselves as the enemy they are. It keeps your hands on your guns, no confusion. This is some 95% of mwn