Ilhan Omar calls out anti-Muslim hate after receiving death threat
"It is not just attack on me, but on millions of American Muslims across this country." Rep. Ilhan Omar played an anonymous death threat she received on her voicemail, urging the House Republicans to condemn anti-Muslim hate...
12/01/2021 7:06 PM
Ilhan Omar calls out anti-Muslim hate after receiving death threat
Matthew McConaughey ends speculation on Texas governor run
Capitol rioters: How it started vs. How it’s going
Donald Trump's relationship with protestors: It's complicated
Interior Secretary recounts history of Alcatraz on 52nd anniversary of its occupation
Kenyan activist's plea to world leaders at COP26
