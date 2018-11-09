back
Immigration policies tearing families apart
An FBI raid tore this Muslim immigrant from her family when she was just 16. Now, she sees history repeating itself in today's zero-tolerance immigration policy.
09/11/2018 7:01 PM
16 comments
Khadija B.05/11/2019 09:22
Love her she is such an inspiration and honestly she is a great person. After hardship comes ease
Asraful I.09/29/2018 20:08
اعتبهاب تابع حادثه حل
Axmed C.09/23/2018 10:15
Marka aad kahadleysid facbook kuhadal afkaga
Korukutty M.09/16/2018 16:28
Very sad. Fascist leaders are become blind. America is blind.
Shakeel A.09/14/2018 10:41
Sweet
Farha S.09/12/2018 20:41
Start form your kids .. them how to be tolerant,teach them how to treat every individual,teach them how to be better humans,teach them not to force others to accept your religion, teach them not to discriminate women even if it is in the law , teach them not to oppress women ... make an example others will follow ! I don't like to see someone covered head to toe and talking against law and other things .. Sorry I can't believe in extremely religious people . Not normal to me Our religious law is not women friendly so when you appear with burkha and talk about others law it's hypocritical People like you make other muslims to get in trouble.
Mike L.09/12/2018 04:02
Fake..they are sleepers Obamas relative waiting to destroy Americans again
Mel O.09/12/2018 03:40
your religion and your people are the cause of your problems. Change your behavior towards the others and you will also feel the change towards yourselves. It starts with you. In simple terms, the whole world is scared of your intentions.
Aaron B.09/12/2018 03:25
MEHRDAD!! IT IS U WHO R BEING DISRESPECTFUL!!! U ONLY NO OF US MUSLIMS FROM WHAT U HEARD ABOUT!! HOW MANY MUSLIMS HAVE U MET THAT U TALK TO AND LISTEN TO THEIR SIDE OF THE STORIES THAT U HAVE HEARD ABOUT US!! THATS WHAT I THOUGHT!! YOUR LORD SAYS ALWAYS HEAR BOTH SIDES OF A STORY TO GET THE TRUTH!!! PEACE.
Ica I.09/12/2018 03:23
Menjetek haza !!
Christopher J.09/12/2018 03:05
I love when Brut debunks Arguments for itself.
Paul H.09/12/2018 01:25
Well if you cant provide a stable environment then DONT have children just sayin you dragging them across territories yourself putting them thru hell .
Cary L.09/11/2018 21:33
Bs
Mel O.09/11/2018 21:00
It is not FBI's or any other law enforcement agency's fault. Just look at your people's behavior for the past 18-20 years and you will have your answer. Once the muslimes start respecting the other religions/peoples/countries then I strongly believe these problems will be resolved.
Cawil X.09/11/2018 19:04
How
Brut09/11/2018 16:55
