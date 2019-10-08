Impeaching the President: 1998 vs. 2019
When it comes to impeaching a U.S. president, some lawmakers have certainly changed their tune.
Lawmakers on Impeachment Then vs Now
Sen. Mitch McConnell in 1998. McConnell’s speech was viewed by the senator as an indictment of the “smear campaign being orchestrated by the White House” in an attempt to undermine the integrity of Kenneth Starr’s investigation, referring to Clinton surrogates who were painting the inquiry as “a vast, right-wing conspiracy” all over cable news.
Sen. Mitch McConell now. The McConnell campaign, according to Facebook's "Ad Library," started running the digital ad last week, a few days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry over whether Trump improperly pressured Ukraine's president to investigate political rival and possible 2020 opponent Joe Biden
Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1998. Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) led the push for Bill Clinton’s impeachment. Following a disappointing election in November 1998, he announced he was stepping down as Speaker and resigning from Congress.
Newt Gingrich on Fox News now. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who led the last impeachment of a president, said President Trump can help himself by taming his frustration over the Democrats’ partisan inquiry and staying focused on highlighting his economic achievements for middle-class voters.
Rep. Steve Chabot in 1998. Chabot was one of 13 floor managers for impeachment proceedings against Clinton, who was accused of lying under oath about his affairs, including one with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
Rep. Steve Chabot now. Chabot was one of 13 floor managers for impeachment proceedings against Clinton, who was accused of lying under oath about his affairs, including one with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
Joe Biden in 1998. An old video resurfaced Wednesday showing then-Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., admonishing Republicans considering impeaching then-President Bill Clinton in 1998, arguing that Congress should only pursue proceedings based on principle rather than "politics."
Joe Biden now. The video surfaced after Biden appeared to offer support for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision, announced on Tuesday, to open a formal impeachment inquiry on President Trump.
Rep. Maxine Waters in 1998. Maxine Waters calls the whole impeachment process a coup in 1998, but like her colleagues, changes course for the Trump administrations transgressions.
Brut.
- 302.3k
- 2.0k
- 1.5k
1141 comments
John W.3 days
Trump is a loser and a traitor you you Trump supporters are so blind non of you are true American's just like Trump
Ronnie K.3 days
This is apples to oranges. The democrats said they were gonna impeach Trump the day he was elected. Therefore they had it on their agenda. And that’s not how it works. Clinton has bipartisan support till he just kept lying and lying himself Into perjury.
Joe K.3 days
This is not a new site,it an ad.
Kevin J.3 days
They became the Russian Republicans
Bill S.3 days
Trump 2024... Lol MAGA 😁👍🤷🏻♂️
John M.3 days
in 1998 they were faced with the President breaking the law. In 2019 they are faced with a political debate. No law has been broken.
Anthony M.3 days
It's the corrupt Democrats that need to be removed from office... I don't see any Republicans crossing the floor to the Democrats yet one Democrat has left the party and gone Republican one Democrat is going Independent and voting Republican and that is just in the past 24 hours! I don't see any Republicans jumping ship.
Cha N.3 days
Trump 2020
Robert B.3 days
If you think just one side is hypocritical, then you're the problem
Walter L.3 days
Well, "I did not have sex with that woman Monica Lewinsky " a few days later her dress with sperms stains was produced as physical evidence that he was lying. I ask liberals: where is your dress? I tought so.
Peter T.3 days
This is a dangerous ad. I challenge everyone to find something controversial in their own social media accounts early on and compare it to your views of today. Is it not human to have different views and change those view based on just being human. Even tho I don’t care for Trump. In a day an age where everything is recorded online. It is idiotic to hold ppl to what their positions 10-15yrs even 30yrs ago. Because I can see the republicans doing the same thing to Democrats and then politically where would be?
Gary D.3 days
Clinton actually committed a crime. BIG difference!!
Lou D.3 days
What a flip ! What's next, " I really like girls ! "..?
Chuck S.3 days
Bunch of hypocrites
Vilda D.3 days
another example for pro term limits.
James L.3 days
Well Clinton actually did something. All that they have found on Trump is fabricated out of fear. They all know they can follow the footsteps of Bush Sr and McCain. They can't beat him so they are trying to undermine the will of the people. Every one of them deserves to be hung. Just like the fake media deserves to be burnt at the stake.
David G.3 days
Sad to see the same clowns be in office for so many years
Adonay P.3 days
(semen on dress) > (he said that he said that she said that he said that she said that they said that it made him feel uncomfortable about what the president maybe meant without saying it. also, lets not submit any material witnesses for questioning to congressional hearings, lets just send some people that are completely removed from the event and just talk about the spark-notes of what he said that he said that she said that he said that she said that they said.)
Buzz R.3 days
clinton lied under oath trump told the truth and released the call thats the difference
David K.3 days
Trump 2020. Clinton committed a crime. That’s the difference.