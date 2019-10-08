Impeaching the President: 1998 vs. 2019

Lawmakers on Impeachment Then vs Now

Sen. Mitch McConnell in 1998. McConnell’s speech was viewed by the senator as an indictment of the “smear campaign being orchestrated by the White House” in an attempt to undermine the integrity of Kenneth Starr’s investigation, referring to Clinton surrogates who were painting the inquiry as “a vast, right-wing conspiracy” all over cable news.

Sen. Mitch McConell now. The McConnell campaign, according to Facebook's "Ad Library," started running the digital ad last week, a few days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry over whether Trump improperly pressured Ukraine's president to investigate political rival and possible 2020 opponent Joe Biden

Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1998. Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) led the push for Bill Clinton’s impeachment. Following a disappointing election in November 1998, he announced he was stepping down as Speaker and resigning from Congress.

Newt Gingrich on Fox News now. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who led the last impeachment of a president, said President Trump can help himself by taming his frustration over the Democrats’ partisan inquiry and staying focused on highlighting his economic achievements for middle-class voters.

Rep. Steve Chabot in 1998. Chabot was one of 13 floor managers for impeachment proceedings against Clinton, who was accused of lying under oath about his affairs, including one with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Joe Biden in 1998. An old video resurfaced Wednesday showing then-Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., admonishing Republicans considering impeaching then-President Bill Clinton in 1998, arguing that Congress should only pursue proceedings based on principle rather than "politics."

Joe Biden now. The video surfaced after Biden appeared to offer support for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision, announced on Tuesday, to open a formal impeachment inquiry on President Trump.

Rep. Maxine Waters in 1998. Maxine Waters calls the whole impeachment process a coup in 1998, but like her colleagues, changes course for the Trump administrations transgressions.

