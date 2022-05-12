back
Indigenous activist details the horrors of American boarding schools
"We knew that children didn't get to go home. They were missing." This Indigenous activist spoke about the lasting impact of American boarding schools, after an investigation found evidence of at least 53 burial sites linked to these institutions ...
05/12/2022 9:14 PMupdated: 05/12/2022 9:15 PM
